Ben & Erin Napier Spill on Other HGTV Couples, Future Plans & When They’ll Quit

Erin and Ben Napier have been that comfort food for viewers on HGTV since the Laurel, Mississippi couple arrived on the scene almost a decade ago. Their juggernaut series Home Town became a popular staple right out of the gate and continues to deliver for fans. They’ve since expanded further as they spearhead a massive small town renovation in the spinoff Home Town Takeover.

Season 3 takes the couple to Sebring, Florida where they look to breathe new life into the lakeside community. The network recognizes the couple’s impact and reach, recently inking a new exclusive talent deal that will extend the flagship show for 32 more episodes shooting through 2027.

“Our collaboration with Ben and Erin has led to Home Town’s popularity with our key audiences and strong ratings performance every season,” said Loren Ruch, HGTV head of content, in a press release marking the announcement. “This new deal will ensure fans get more of what they love about the series, which is the Napiers’ charming relationship dynamic and passion for designing beautiful family homes in their small town.”

During a February 19 post on Instagram the Napiers shared they were already filming for the next season of Home Town. The busy pair took time out of their schedule as parents and business owners to open up to TV Insider about signing a new deal with HGTV, their bond with fellow network stars, and their plans for the future.

You have Dave and Jenny Marrs once again join you for Season 3 of Home Town Takeover. How is it for you to have them to lean on?

Ben Napier: With all of them, everybody who came in and helped. Veronica [Valencia] and Erin had a very special moment together. We saw Jasmine [Roth]. Since we started with HGTV, we connected with her on one of our first media trips. We’ve kind of been her cheerleader along the way. Of course, Dave and Jenny. Erin talks to Jenny pretty regularly. Bryan and Sarah [Baeumler], this was our first chance to work with them. This may be telling tales out of school, but Bryan is a pilot, so they have a plane.

Erin: They just flew over.

Ben: He was just like, “We’re just going to pop over in a plane.” How cool is that? Then Chelsea and Cole [DeBoer], getting them to have them come in. They’ve been huge for HGTV. This was our first chance to work with them. Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt live in Florida.

Erin: They’ve always been able to step up for us.

Ben: They are go-getters. I may be choosing favorites, and I shouldn’t, but Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama from Hawaii came a really long way. They brought chocolate and coffee and stuff from Hawaii. I’m just blown away by them. Also, their show is just fascinating. Sebring is part of that old Florida, which is what Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama do in Hawaii. They live there. They are locals. It’s not a vacation for them. It’s life.

Erin: They brought an interesting perspective.

Jenny Marrs recently posted on Instagram about the strangest part of this job is beyond just ensuring clients are happy with their homes. When [Fixer to Fabulous] airs, there is dealing with opinions, criticism and ratings’ pressure. How do you look at that part of what you all do?

Erin: Every job in the world has its difficulties. Our job is a huge blessing to so many people. Maybe these clients have been saving their whole life, and finally, they’re going to buy a house and fix it up to be the house of their dreams. And we get to be a part of that. This is what we think about.

Ben: For that, the good always outweighs the bad.

You recently signed a new exclusive multi-year deal with HGTV. How does that feel? Take us through this decision.

Ben: HGTV has been extremely good to us and our family. Somebody asked me recently, “How much longer are you going to do this?” We’ll do it until they don’t want us to, I guess.

Erin: Do it till it don’t as we say.

Ben: Of course, we’re happy to have it.

Erin: But our family is our first priority. If there is ever a point it feels like it might be affecting our family in a negative way, we walk away.

Ben: And HGTV knows that. They respect that.

Ben, you’ve talked about being on podcasts. You clearly are pitching to be the next James Bond 007 in the new Home Town Takeover teaser. What are some of the opportunities you want to pursue?

Ben: We kind of don’t make plans anymore. The podcast was more my brother said, “You should start doing interviews on podcasts and using that for PR and media.” He says this because he is in an 18-wheeler all day listening to talk radio and podcasts. He told me the ones out there working are listening to podcasts. I just put that out there asking what some people listen to and we should try getting on them.

Erin: Boy, did that blow up.

Ben: Boy, that took off. We’ve done a few, but then people kept saying, “You should do a podcast.” Now we’re talking with my brothers about the four of us getting together and doing a podcast about cars because that’s my hobby. And it’s not work. We’ll see. I don’t know.

What about you Erin?

Erin: There may be another children’s book in the future coming up.

Ben: Honestly, at this point in our career we’re at a place where wherever God points, we’re going and listening and praying. Of course, we’re going to work hard with whatever opportunities come. We have our factory where we’re manufacturing wooden products and cutting boards and countertops that we’re sending all across America, which feels enormous. Then we have our stores and shows. It’s already a lot, so we’ll see. I don’t know.

Erin: We’re happy. Our plate is full.

Home Town Takeover premiere, March 9, HGTV