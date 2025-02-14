[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Way Home Season 3 Episode 7 “Tell Me Something Good.”]

Who is Casey (Vaughan Murrae)?! That’s the question that has been prevalent on The Way Home since Season 2, and now, we’re finally getting some answers.

Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) has been so certain all this time that Kat’s (Chyler Leigh) intern is actually from the future; with Casey saying they’re a Goodwin (and Cassandra and variations a family name), Alice has also been wondering if she might marry Max (Dale Whibley) and avoiding him instead of working on a school assignment together. Well, by the end of “Tell Me Something Good,” Alice has confirmed that she was right about Casey being from the future!

Del (Andie MacDowell), now in the know on all things time travel and the pond, uses an opportunity to ask her boyfriend Sam (Rob Stewart) about seeing him with Casey to get clues. “They called, said they were in town,” he shares. “We were just catching up.” Casey’s one of his clients; they came to him last year for legal advice. Del, of course, wonders why someone so young would need legal advice. Unfortunately, Sam can’t help due to attorney-client privilege.

Alice does finally meet up with Max at Lingermore and asks to see the attic, where she finds a coffee cup as well as a burner phone and a chess piece hidden. There was a squatter, he reveals. But why would a squatter leave those things behind?

Alice then fills Kat in on that and her new theory: Casey was the squatter. Kat argues there’s no proof … which is when Casey shows up and confirms they were the squatter. They know they haven’t been entirely truthful: Lewis is their second cousin, not father, and things had been really bad at home for them last summer. “By that, you mean the summer of 2024, right?” Alice checks. The internship was more than a job for them —it made them feel like family — so they came back to say thank you. They had their parents call Lewis to change his mind about buying their land and got legal help from Sam, Casey shares. The Landry’s did so much for them that they wanted to do something in return. They then beg off (just passing through town) and leave. Kat thinks that should put Alice’s theory to bed, that they’re not a time traveler, but her daughter wonders who was in the field the night she was pushed in the pond if not Casey?

Well … Alice is on her way back to the house from her own trip back in time via the pond when she runs into Casey on the Landry property. Casey claims they remembered something to tell Kat but she wasn’t there. But as they walk away, Alice asks about the ring (Kat’s engagement ring) around their neck. “It’s a family ring,” Casey says. “Goodwin family?” Alice checks. “No,” Casey says, then runs. Alice follows them … into the woods … to the pond … where they jump in and don’t come back up!

There’s the proof: Casey is from the future! After all, the pond is about reflection and has only taken people (Landrys) to the past… But does this mean that Alice’s future is with Max? Is Casey Alice’s kid? That’s still very much up in the air.

What do you think of the reveal about Casey? What’s your theory about their connection to Alice? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Way Home, Fridays, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel