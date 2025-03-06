‘The Way Home’ Renewed for Season 4 at Hallmark Channel

Well, here’s some good news: We won’t be left wondering if we’ll get answers to the questions we’re bound to have after The Way Home Season 3 finale.

Hallmark Channel has announced that the time-travel drama has been renewed for Season 4. The news comes just one day ahead of the Season 3 finale, airing Friday, March 7, at 9/8c. Season 4 will air in 2026. Watch the announcement below.

“We’re so thrilled. It’s such a lovely thing to be able to do this again. It really is a family, this cast and crew and the team at Hallmark, and it’s such a rare gift to be able to do this for a fourth time and we’re so, so grateful that we do get that,” executive producer Alexandra Clarke tells TV Insider. “We’re very, very lucky,” adds exec producer Heather Conkie.

The Way Home stars Andie MacDowell (Del), Chyler Leigh (Kat), Evan Williams (Elliot), and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (Alice) and follows the Landry family, who can time travel via the pond on their property. It’s a multigenerational family drama with a fascinating twist.

“Our talented writing staff led by the mother-daughter showrunning team of Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke continues to amaze us as they raise the bar each season,” said Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media, in a statement. “Their carefully crafted storytelling filled with family drama, romance and an absorbing mystery has enthralled the show’s passionate fanbase and has made The Way Home appointment television. We can’t wait for them to see where the pond takes our time travelers as their journey continues.”

Earlier this season, Leigh praised the writers and showrunners for keeping track of everything when she, Williams, and Laflamme-Snow stopped by TV Insider’s offices. “I’m so confused. We got to the table read for Episodes 9 and 10 and I had to keep leaning over going, ‘What just happened? Who did what? Wait, they’re who?’ I was so confused. But then we read the final script and everybody was just sobbing. I can’t wait to make everybody cry. It’s going to be awesome,” she teased with a laugh.

The Way Home, Season 3 Finale, Friday, March 7, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel