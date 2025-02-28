Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Opens Up About Finally Getting Driver’s License at Age 33

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has reached another life milestone as the 33-year-old Life After Lock Up star has officially earned her driver’s license.

The Lifetime reality star revealed the news in an Instagram Reel on Thursday (February 27), where she shared a video in her brand new car while driving to the Dollar General to pick up “a few things for Aurora [her baby daughter] and myself.”

“Hi everybody! So, I’ve got some big news,” Blanchard began. “I am now, officially, a Louisiana driver!”

Blanchard then took viewers on a drive, filmed via a GoPro attached to the passenger side door, where she shared details about her test.

“So, I took my driver’s test partially in December, and partially in January,” she explained. “The course was pretty easy. The questions were pretty okay. In my driving, I did pretty well. The only thing I need to work on is parking and turning into lanes or streets.”

Admitting that she “sometimes pulls in too fast,” Blanchard said, “For the most part, I’m a pretty good driver.”

“I bought a car, and it’s my first car and I’m super excited,” she continued. “I like it a lot. I feel like it’s manageable.”

She then pulled into the Dollar General parking lot, later returning with a shopping bag. The video then cuts to her walking away from her car on her driveway. “Okay, so I am back home now,” she said before thanking all her supporters.

“Thank you to everyone who encouraged me and supported me through this journey to learn how to drive,” she stated. “I was very nervous to begin driving, and so I just wanna thank everybody for their encouragement. And I finally did it!”

Fans took to the comments section to congratulate Blanchard on passing her test, with one commenter writing, “Happy for you! Congratulations.”

“Yay!! Congratulations girly!!! Now you can come visit me,” said another.

“I’m proud of you 👏 you will love the freedom of just getting up and going wherever, especially having a baby,” added another.

Another added, “Congrats! The amount of freedom you will feel!”

“Yay!! Congratulations! You’re getting more independent and I’m all for it!!” wrote one fan.

“Congratulations its so lovely to see you thriving and having the life you should have had with all the happiness and freedom you deserve all the happiness in the world,” added another.

Blanchard served seven years in prison for her role in the death of her mother, Dee Dee. Her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, killed Dee Dee on June 9, 2015. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison, while Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for second-degree murder.

Growing up, she was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where a parent or guardian either makes up fake symptoms or causes real symptoms to make it look like the child is sick.

In September 2023, Blanchard was granted parole and later released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri on December 28, 2023. Soon after her release, she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, and rekindled her romance with her former flame, Ken Urker, with whom she welcomed a baby girl, Aurora, on December 28 2024.

Fans can follow Blanchard’s post-prison life in the Lifetime docuseries Gypsy-Rose: Life After Lock Up, which returns for a second season on March 10.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Season 2 Premiere, March 10 at 9/8c, Lifetime

If you or someone you know is the victim of child abuse, contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.