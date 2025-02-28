Gypsy-Rose Blanchard will continue to give fans a look inside her life when Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up returns for Season 2, and a new preview for the premiere dives right into the biggest storyline: her pregnancy.

“Finding out Gypsy was pregnant was a very shocking experience,” Blanchard’s partner, Ken Urker, admitted. “I wish that she had gotten through this divorce process [with Ryan Anderson] before this happened. Because this isn’t … it’s not a good look for me, it’s not a good look for her.”

Blanchard married Anderson while she was serving a prison sentence for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard. She was released in December 2023 and the two started building their life together, but it wasn’t long before the relationship began to crumble. They separated in March 2024, and around that time, Blanchard reconciled with Urker, whom she was previously engaged to while in prison. The couple announced Blanchard’s pregnancy in July 2024 and her divorce was finalized four months later.

“For me, I’m labeled a ‘loose woman,'” Blanchard continued in the sneak peek. “Like, I’ve already seen comments online of people saying that it should’ve been a condition of my parole to get my tubes tied because they don’t feel like I’m going to be a good mother because of what my mom put me through. Well, at some point, the cycle has to end. And I can break that.”

Blanchard conspired with Nicholas Godejohn to kill Dee Dee, who allegedly had Munchausen by proxy, in 2015 after years of abuse. She hid in a bathroom while her then-boyfriend stabbed her mother to death, and later pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Blanchard served eight years of her ten-year sentence before her December 2023 release. Her parole is set to end in June.

On December 28, 2024, Blanchard gave birth to her and Urker’s daughter, Aurora. “Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all,” he shared on Instagram four days later.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, March 10, 9/8c, Lifetime