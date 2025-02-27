‘Yellowjackets’ Exclusive: Coach Ben Is on Trial in Episode 4 Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Speak now or forever hold your peace. Coach Ben (Steven Krueger) is put on trial in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at Yellowjackets Season 3 Episode 4. The video, seen above, begins with the teens returning from their harrowing time in the cave in Episode 3 and bringing Coach Ben back to camp to face the music for allegedly burning down their cabin in the dead of winter.

Ben has been in hiding for months, and Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) has been helping him stay away by keeping the bloodthirsty bunch off his scent. Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), who’s the most vicious of all the girls this season following the death of her baby and Jackie (Ella Purnell), is immediately enraged upon Coach’s return. She wants him dealt with quickly in the clip above, and she has support from Melissa (Jenna Burgess), Shauna’s new fling. Lottie (Courtney Eaton), on the other hand, says, “Life and death has always been for It to decide.”

“F**k that!” Melissa snaps. “He burned down our home with us in it.” Natalie, the group’s current leader, won’t let them kill Coach without giving him a chance to prove his innocence. “I get that you’re angry, but what if it was just a freak accident? What if Coach had nothing to do with it?”

Just because they’re convinced he set the cabin on fire, doesn’t mean he really did. “We’re going to have to do this right. We’re going to have a trial,” Natalie insists.

“12 Angry Girls and 1 Drunk Travis” is a pivotal episode for Yellowjackets Season 3 and the series overall. Fans have long feared Coach Ben’s fate in the wilderness. This episode, premiering Friday, February 28 on Paramount+ With Showtime and Sunday, March 2 on Showtime, will further unravel the Coach Ben mystery. See the tension build in the full video preview, above.

