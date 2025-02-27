When it comes to TV reboots and revivals, Disney is no stranger to the format, delivering titles like Girl Meets World, Raven’s Home, and most recently Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, but is a Suite Life of Zack & Cody revival in the cards? While former star Brenda Song doesn’t know of any current plans for a spinoff, she’s weighing in on a potential return as her memorable character London Tipton.

“I mean, if everyone is down, how could we not?” Song told TV Insider on the red carpet for Running Point at the Paley Center in New York. “I wouldn’t be here without her and she’s probably the most fun I’ve ever had playing a character,”

“She’s my literal dream character,” Song added, before concluding that she would “of course,” reprise London onscreen if given the opportunity. As for staying in touch with her former costars, Song revealed, “I was just texting with Dylan [Sprouse] a couple of weeks ago after the Super Bowl.”

“I saw Phil [Lewis] a couple of months ago,” she added. “It’s hard. Life happens, but we’ll always be a second family.”

For those who may need a refresher, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody aired on Disney Channel for three seasons from 2005 to 2008 and told the story of Zack (Dylan Sprouse) and Cody Martin (Cole Sprouse), 12-year-old twin brothers living in the luxurious Tipton Hotel in Boston where their mom is a singer and performer in the lounge.

Song’s character, London Tipton, was the hotel owner’s teen daughter, her name being a parody of Paris Hilton. She often played opposite Ashley Tisdale‘s candy-counter girl, Maddie Fitzpatrick, and the hotel manager Mr. Moseby (Lewis). The series memorably collided with other Disney Channel shows of the era in a crossover event known as That’s So Suite Life of Hannah Montana, in which characters from That’s So Raven and Hannah Montana also appeared.

Would you like to see Song back onscreen as London Tipton? Let us know in the comments section, below, and don’t miss her on Netflix’s Running Point.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Streaming now, Disney+

— Additional Reporting by Isabel Begun and Rebecca Perlmutter