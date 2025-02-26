You might not have all that you wanted in your wildest dreams. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the spinoff to the Disney Channel show, Wizards of Waverly Place, is set to air its Season 1 finale on Friday, February 28. All Season 1 episodes will drop on Disney+ that same day. However, fans are wondering if the show will be back for a Season 2.

Read on to find out if the show is conjuring up another season.

Has Wizards Beyond Waverly Place been renewed?

Not yet, but a Season 2 looks hopeful as Deadline reported that the Season 1 premiere received “record views.”

How and when does Season 1 end?

Season 1 will air its finale episode on February 28. Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) makes an unexpected visit to her brother, Justin’s (David Henrie), and his wife, Giada (Mimi Gianopulos), house. She claims she is there to visit him, but also wants to know how Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown), the troubled wizard that she dropped off at her brother’s house at the beginning of the season, is. They tell Alex that Billie is fine, despite her leaving in a vortex in the previous episode. When Justin and Giada enter the kitchen, Alex conjures up Minister McFigglehorn (Kirsten Vangsness) from the Wizard Academy with her wand and tells her that Billie is safe at Justin’s house. The hunt for Billie, and Justin’s son, Roman (Alkaio Thiele), who left in the vortex with her, is on.

Who may return for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2?

Henrie, along with Gianopulos, Theile, and Brown are all expected to return if the show is renewed. Also expected to return is their youngest son, Milo (Max Matenko). Taylor Cora, who plays Winter, Roman and Billie’s best friend, is also expected to return. Gomez made an appearance in the premiere and the finale, so she may also be a guest star on Season 2. David Deluise and Maria Canals-Barrera, who played Alex and Justin’s parents, Jerry and Theresa, also made cameos on Season 1. They could guest star in Season 2.

When could a Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 premiere?

That would depend on when a renewal comes and when production starts, so it’s too soon to even predict.

What could a Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2 be about?

With Billie and Roman missing, the search for them could take up part of the season. If they are found, Billie has to control her magic, as she read a prophecy that she could be the world’s undoing if her magic gets too strong. The possibilities are endless, but the show needs to score a renewal first.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Fridays at 8pm, Disney Channel