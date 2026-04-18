Dylan Sprouse Tackles Alleged Trespasser at His Home

What To Know Dylan Sprouse confronted and tackled an alleged trespasser outside his Los Angeles home.

The suspect was booked by police for outstanding warrants.

Sprouse, known for his acting career and business ventures, was reportedly shaken by the event.

Life wasn’t so sweet for The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum Dylan Sprouse early Friday morning. That’s when he came face-to-face with an alleged trespasser at his home in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

Barbara Palvin, Sprouse’s wife, called 911 around 12:30 a.m. on April 17 to report an attempted burglary, while Dylan pinned down the alleged trespasser, according to TMZ. Sources told the site Dylan held the man at gunpoint and then tackled him.

Video from the scene shows cops outside the house, a man in a dirt-covered sweatshirt in handcuffs, and a skateboard propped against a brick gate, which bears a “Private Property — No Trespassing” sign.

Sources told TMZ that Sprouse and Palvin didn’t want the suspect booked for trespassing. The Los Angeles Police Department instead booked the man for outstanding warrants.

The Los Angeles Times also reported on the confrontation, adding that Palvin called 911 about this “creepy guy,” who never made it inside her and Sprouse’s 1920s Spanish-style home, and that Sprouse tackled the man on the couple’s lawn. KNBC echoed many of the same details but specified that Sprouse never drew his firearm while confronting the man.

According to KTLA, no one was injured in the incident. TMZ reported that Sprouse was shaken up, adding that someone had tried breaking into Sprouse and Palvin’s house before.

Alongside his twin brother Cole Sprouse, Dylan starred in the sitcoms Grace Under Fire, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and The Suite Life on Deck, as well as the 1999 comedy film Big Daddy.

In his adult years, Dylan attended New York University and studied video game design, studio art, and creative writing, and opened All-Wise Meadery in Brooklyn, according to People. He’s also a co-founder of Thor’s Skyr.

More recently, Dylan starred in the 2020 romantic drama film After We Collided, the 2023 romantic dramedy Beautiful Disaster, and the latter film’s sequel, the 2024 romcom Beautiful Wedding.