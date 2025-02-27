Gene Hackman, His Wife & Dog Found Dead at Their New Mexico Home

Gene Hackman was found dead with his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, and dog at their home in Santa Fe Summit, New Mexico on Wednesday, February 26. The two-time Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in films like The French Connection and Unforgiven, was 95.The news was first reported by the

The news was first reported by the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper. County Sheriff Adan Mendoza reportedly told the outlet that there was no immediate indication of foul play in the deaths. He also did not provide a cause of death or say when the couple, who were married for over 30 years, might have died.

Hackman is best known for his roles in The French Connection and Unforgiven, both of which he won Oscars for. Additionally, Hackman’s known for his work across films such as The Royal Tenenbaums, Mississippi Burning, and Crimson Tide.

He also memorably starred opposite Robin Williams and Nathan Lane in 1996’s The Birdcage, and was a part of other iconic titles including The Poseidon Adventure, Hoosiers, Wyatt Earp, Get Shorty, and The Firm. But, apart from his more acclaimed roles, Hackman was known as Superman villain Lex Luthor in the series of films led by Christopher Reeve.

Hackman appeared in three Superman films including Superman, Superman II (including The Richard Donner Cut), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. Apart from his Oscar-winning performances, Hackman also received nominations for his work in Mississippi Burning, I Never Sang for My Father, and 1968’s Bonnie and Clyde.

In addition to his prolific film career, Hackman’s television credits include roles in The Defenders, Brenner, I Spy, The Invaders, and many more. Hackman’s death comes more than 20 years after his retirement from entertainment as the actor’s last official credit was 2004’s Welcome to Mooseport in which he starred alongside Everybody Loves Raymond’s Ray Romano.

Other projects from the later years of Hackman’s career also include Behind Enemy Lines, Runaway Jury, Heist, Heartbreakers, The Mexican, Enemy of the State, The Replacements, Antz, The Chamber, and Extreme Measures.

Along with being an accomplished actor, Hackman was also an established author, having penned three historical fiction novels – Wake of the Perdido Star, Justice for None, and Escape from Andersonville – with Daniel Lenihan as well as two solo novels, Payback at Morning Peak and Pursuit.