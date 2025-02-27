Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today for the Season 2 finale marriage of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches‘ spirit-made-flesh Lasher (Jack Huston) and his 500-year-old Scottish betrothed, Emaleth (Hennesi Schmidt). But trust us, this the sanctity of this holy union is questionable at best.

Especially now that his ex-lover/mother Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) — don’t ask, it’s Anne Rice — and her ex-lover Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) know that Lasher isn’t exactly the demon they thought he was. Turns out he’s actually, as Sip clarifies to the captive Rowan in TV Insider’s exclusive clip, which you can watch above, a Taltos, “an innocent soul exploited and corrupted” by the most demented members of the Mayfair bloodline. And while readers of the Rice novels and fans of the show have been hip to this info for a bit now, Lasher only recently came to learn what his mom is being told here.

In the Season 2 finale, airing on Sunday, March 2, titled “The Innocents,” Rowan is determined to save Lasher. Meanwhile, Cortland (Harry Hamlin) becomes an unlikely adversary.

“That is Lasher’s identity,” says Mayfair Witches showrunner Esta Spalding, explaining why the time was right to reveal the previously murderous character’s true nature. “It felt we owed him some self-understanding. We owed him to know who he was… As you’ll see in episode 208, he really does have a big arc and journey because of what he now knows about himself.”

Not to mention what he is about to uncover about the Scottish Mayfairs’ master plan for his brewing union with Emaleth. Let’s just say the honeymoon is over before you can say “children are a blessing.”

Watch the full sneak peek above, then head to the comments section with what you’re hoping to see in the Season 2 finale.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Season 2 Finale, Sunday, March 2, 9/8c, AMC (Streaming Sundays on AMC+)

