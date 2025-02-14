This… Is… Jeopardy! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

The Tournament of Champions ended on Thursday (February 13) as Neilesh Vinjamuri clenched his third win and the title of ToC Champion. He took home $250,000 and will compete in the next season of Jeopardy! Masters. After taking one day off, the inaugural Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament will begin on Monday, February 17.

27 familiar faces will compete on JIT to win $150,000, including fan-favorites Matt Amodio, Amy Schneider, and Troy Meyer. The players will compete in nine quarterfinal games, three semifinals, and a multiple-game finals series. The first Jeopardy! alum to win two games wins the whole competition. The JIT winner takes home $150,000, which is $50,000 more than last year. They will also compete in the upcoming 2025 Jeopardy! Masters, alongside Vinjamuri.

The game show has now revealed its schedule and quarterfinal matchups. Check out the full lineup of matches below.

On February 17, Matt Amodio, the 10th Highest Earning Contestant of all-time will face off against Hannah Wilson, eight-game champion, and Doug Molitor, four-time winner in 1987.

On February 18, Skyler Hornback, Jeopardy! Kids player in 2013, will play against Margaret Shelton, four-time game winner, and Jaskaran Singh, 2022 Jeopardy! National College Championship winner.

The competition continues next Wednesday, February 19, when Emily Sands, S37 3-time Champion and Champions Wildcard winner, will battle against Rachael Schwartz, first female contestant to win ToC, and Jonathan Fisher, highest-winning and longest-streaking giant killer.

The following day, Thursday, February 20, will have Raymond Goslow, 2022 College Championship finalist, Troy Meyer, one of only five players to surpass $200,000 in six games, and Jackie Kelly, Tournament of Champions finalist, face off.

To end that week, Maya Wright, Jeopardy! High School Reunion Tournament competitor, Roger Craig, one-day winning record holder, and John Focht, a 2021 ToC finalist.

The new week starts off on Monday, February 24 with Avi Gupta, 2019 Teen Tournament winner, fan-favorite Amy Schneider, 2022 Toc Winner, and Luigi de Guzman, five-day winner.

On Tuesday, February 25, Ray Lalonde, Season 39 Champion, Robin Carroll, 2000 Toc Winner, and Ryan Long, 15-game champion, will compete.

Wednesday, February 26 will have fan-favorite Ben Chan, 2024 ToC winner and nine-time Jeopardy! champ, Claire Sattler, 2018 Teen Tournament winner, and Shane Whitlock, 1996 College Championship winner, face off.

The last Quarterfinals matchup will take place on Thursday, February 27. Seth Wilson, 12-game Jeopardy! winner, Jackson Jones, 2019 Teen Tournament semifinalist; 2nd place, 2023 High School Reunion Tournament, and Juveria Zaheer, Season 40 Second Chance & Champions Wildcard winner; 2024 Tournament of Champions quarterfinalist, will all compete.

In the semifinals, the nine winners will compete, and then only three will move on to the finals before the champion is crowned after two wins.

What do you think about these matchups? Who are you rooting for? Let us know in the comments below.