‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Addresses Shock ‘JIT’ Defeat

Amy Schneider has addressed her shocking defeat in the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament, praising the contestant who eliminated her from the competition.

The 2022 Tournament of Champions winner returned to the Alex Trebek Stage on Monday night (February 24) to take on Luigi de Guzman, an attorney from Arlington, Virginia, and Avi Gupta, a law student originally from Portland, Oregon.

Having made her mark after an impressive 40-game winning streak during her first run on the show, Schneider entered Monday’s game as the firm favorite. Guzman, who won five games in 2022, and Gupta, who won the 2019 Teen Tournament, knew they had a big battle ahead of them.

However, it was Guzman who proved to be the dominant force, answering over half the clues and entering the Final Jeopardy round in the lead with $23,600. Schneider stood second with $14,200, while Gupta trailed not too far behind with $11,600.

With all three contestants answering the final clue incorrectly, it came down to wagers. Schneider went big, wagering $10,000, bringing her final total to $4,200 and putting her in last place. Gupta wagered $7,233, making his final total $4,367, while Guzman bet $4,801, giving him a final winning total of $18,799.

After the episode, Schneider took to X, acknowledging her shock defeat and praising Guzman’s game. “Nothing I can do but tip my cap to @ouij on that one,” she wrote. “I mean, come on, he successfully buzzed in on 31/60 clues! Just sheer dominance.”

Fans took to X and the Jeopardy! Reddit forum after the game to share their reactions to Schneider’s surprising defeat and Guzman’s big win.

“Don’t feel bad, Amy. Luigi was just so quick on the buzzer. We could you pressing the buzzer, but his reflexes, I guess, were just a little bit faster. But hey, if it makes you feel better, I was one of the ones who did buy your book!” wrote one X user.

“Great to see you playing again, sorry it didn’t go your way. Loved your hair and dress, great look,” added another.

“We all know Amy is one of the best to ever play the game, and I’m so excited Luigi is getting his well-deserved accolades after this amazing win. Knowing Luigi, I am extremely impressed, but not at all surprised, at this outcome,” said one fan on Reddit.

“I WAS IN THE AUDIENCE! I got to see Amy Schneider play Jeopardy in person. Sitting behind Sam Buttrey. My life is complete,” wrote another.

“Sad to see Amy go, but congrats to Luigi! A deserved win,” another added.

“I am an unrepentant Amy stan, but I love Luigi! This one was a nail biter for sure!” said one commenter.

Another said they’re “hoping this is the last time we’re seeing Amy on Jeopardy for a while (as in probably for at least another 3-4 years). I respect what Amy has done for the show but it’s time to make way for new talent for a while.”

However, another disagreed, replying, “I’m always happy to see Amy.”

“Bummed for Amy – I’ll always root for her no matter what because she represents and is more than just Jeopardy for someone like me and our community. That said, she got beat fair and square,” added another.

“Amy was the favourite for sure, but anyone who’s familiar with Luigi’s game knew this was going to be a tough match up for her. Luigi had a very strong showing in the ToC, beat Juveria, and nearly defeated Troy as well. His box score stats are also very impressive,” said one fan.

While her JIT! dreams may be over, Schneider is busy promoting her new book, Who is Amy Schneider?, which is an adaptation of her 2023 memoir for younger readers. The book is scheduled for release on March 4,

What did you think of Schneider’s shock defeat? Who is your favorite to win the JIT? Let us know in the comments below.