[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 2, “Special Treatments.”]

The White Lotus Season 3 may have a star-studded cast onscreen, but creator Mike White tapped an Oscar-winner for a pivotal voice role in the season’s latest episode, “Special Treatments,” which saw Jason Isaacs‘ Timothy Ratliff connect with former colleague Kenny Nguyen.

But who was playing Kenny on the unseen other line? None other than Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar-winning star Ke Huy Quan steps in to deliver a stellar vocal performance for the brief sequence in which he’s featured as Kenny. While Timothy leaves his family at dinner, he steps out to the hotel gate for the soul-crushing call.

Quan confirmed his role on Instagram stories, sharing a fan’s reaction to having recognized his voice in the episode, which he captioned with, “I guess the secret is out.” This is just Quan’s latest TV role behind performances in recent series such as Loki and American Born Chinese.

As was alluded to in the premiere episode, reporters were trying to get ahold of Timothy regarding his involvement in a business venture where he helped set up a fund with Kenny in 2018, known as Sho-Kel, which is apparently related to some shady dealings with the government of Brunei.

While the specifics aren’t that important, the bottom line is that Kenny’s issues mean big trouble for Timothy. As Timothy tried gathering more information from Kenny who called him on a burner, he asked if he was implicated in the story and information after Kenny revealed feds had confiscated files, accounts, and more key information. Kenny is candid in telling Timothy that he needs to lawyer up, hinting at career-ending and potentially life-ruining consequences on the horizon.

This revelation is certainly a lot for Timothy to consider as tries to act natural in front of his family for the rest of their vacation. Only time will tell how this development will steer his story.

In the meantime, this is just the latest famous voice to call into The White Lotus after Season 2 featured a similar performance from previous Mike White collaborator, Laura Dern who stepped in to play wife to Michael Imperioli‘s Dominic Di Grasso.

What did you think of Quan’s cameo? Did you recognize his voice? Let us know in the comments section below, and don’t miss The White Lotus as it continues on HBO.

The White Lotus, Season 3, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO and Max