Uh-oh, Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) isn’t going to like this! Sure, she and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) may have broken up and want what’s best for each other, but we still have hope they’ll find their way back together. But NCIS is adding a new wrinkle to that.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Erinn Hayes guest stars in the March 3 episode, “Close to Home.” She plays Wendy Hill, a fellow neighbor of Jimmy’s that he meets at their H.O.A. cocktail hour event. Check out the full version of our first look at her and Jimmy getting close and having a drink together below.

In this episode, when Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) receives a text from Jimmy’s daughter, Victoria, who has discovered a large sum of money near the naval library, the team works together to investigate.

Executive producer Steven D. Binder previously teased this episode for us after the midseason finale. Victoria is “going to team up with her father to help take down an infamous bank robber, like a D.B. Cooper type person, and Knight’s going to be involved in this episode,” he shared at the time. “Jimmy’s going to have to go undercover. There’s going to be some other women Jimmy’s going to meet. So now you’ve got Knight there. We’ll see how mature she is when Jimmy’s undercover, the bell of the ball, and Knight has to watch through a camera.”

When it comes to Knight and Jimmy’s relationship, he added, “All the while, I think you’re going to get a sense that maybe they’re better off together. So we need to see how they’re not better off together first before we see that they’re better off together. And that’s the fun seeing how they’re not better off.” So in other words, there probably isn’t any reason to be too concerned about Wendy.

