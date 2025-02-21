‘NCIS’ First Look: Erinn Hayes Cozies Up to Jimmy Palmer (PHOTO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Erinn Hayes as Wendy Hill and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer — 'NCIS' Season 22 Episode 14 'Close to Home'
Exclusive
Robert Voets / CBS

Uh-oh, Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) isn’t going to like this! Sure, she and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) may have broken up and want what’s best for each other, but we still have hope they’ll find their way back together. But NCIS is adding a new wrinkle to that.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that Erinn Hayes guest stars in the March 3 episode, “Close to Home.” She plays Wendy Hill, a fellow neighbor of Jimmy’s that he meets at their H.O.A. cocktail hour event. Check out the full version of our first look at her and Jimmy getting close and having a drink together below.

Erinn Hayes as Wendy Hill and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer — 'NCIS' Season 22 Episode 14 "Close to Home"

Robert Voets / CBS

In this episode, when Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) receives a text from Jimmy’s daughter, Victoria, who has discovered a large sum of money near the naval library, the team works together to investigate.

Executive producer Steven D. Binder previously teased this episode for us after the midseason finale. Victoria is “going to team up with her father to help take down an infamous bank robber, like a D.B. Cooper type person, and Knight’s going to be involved in this episode,” he shared at the time. “Jimmy’s going to have to go undercover. There’s going to be some other women Jimmy’s going to meet. So now you’ve got Knight there. We’ll see how mature she is when Jimmy’s undercover, the bell of the ball, and Knight has to watch through a camera.”

CBS Renews 'NCIS,' 'Elsbeth,' 'Fire Country' & 6 More — Which Shows Could Be Canceled?
Related

CBS Renews 'NCIS,' 'Elsbeth,' 'Fire Country' & 6 More — Which Shows Could Be Canceled?

When it comes to Knight and Jimmy’s relationship, he added, “All the while, I think you’re going to get a sense that maybe they’re better off together. So we need to see how they’re not better off together first before we see that they’re better off together. And that’s the fun seeing how they’re not better off.” So in other words, there probably isn’t any reason to be too concerned about Wendy.

What’s your prediction about Jimmy and Wendy? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS

NCIS - CBS

NCIS where to stream

NCIS

Brian Dietzen

Erinn Hayes




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
CBS Renews ‘NCIS,’ ‘Elsbeth,’ ‘Fire Country’ & 6 More
amanda riley in 'scamanda'
2
Amanda Riley Gives Update From Prison in ‘Scamanda’ Finale
Peter Krause in 9-1-1, Rob Lowe in Lone Star
3
‘9-1-1’ Spinoff Set in Nashville Is Officially Happening at ABC
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Speaks Out After Shocking ‘JIT’ Result
Felix Scott as Patrick Nash and Kate Phillips as Eliza Scarlet in 'Miss Scarlet' Season 5 Episode 4 - 'The Deal'
5
‘Miss Scarlet’ Shocker: Felix Scott Exits as Patrick Nash