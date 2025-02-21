‘Ugly Betty’ & Hallmark Star Eric Mabius Arrested After Alleged Bar Fight With Female

Ugly Betty alum Eric Mabius was arrested by the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office in the early hours of Thursday (February 20) on charges of battery and resisting arrest without violence.

According to The New York Post, Mabius was involved in an alleged bar fight with a woman and was taken into custody by officers from the Nassau County Sheriff’s Department in his home state of Florida on Thursday at 2:13 a.m. ET. He was booked into the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center at 5:45 a.m.

The mugshot shows the actor with a black eye, indicating that an altercation of some sort took place around the time of his arrest.

According to the arrest report obtained by The Post, Mabius was with a female companion who was asked to leave the bar “several times” by the bartender and “even a few patrons” because she was being “disrespectful.” She then allegedly started spitting on people.

When the alleged victim told Mabius’ companion to leave, the woman began pushing her. At this point, Mabius allegedly got involved, reportedly knocking both the alleged victim and his friend to the ground. The alleged victim told officers that “while she was on the ground Eric got on top of her and was pulling her hair ripping a handful of her hair from her scalp.”

“Multiple people at the bar” then pulled both Mabius and his companion off the alleged victim, according to the written statement.

When police arrived, they noted that Mabius and his companion were “extremely intoxicated” and “kept trying to yell at everyone in the bar.”

Officers eventually took Mabius and his companion outside, where it was reported the woman “continued to resist and was ultimately placed under arrest for resisting,” while Mabius “became more belligerent” and refused to follow simple commands.

The report noted that “Eric tried to stand up and walk behind” the arresting officer while he “was trying to finish investigating the incident.” Mabius was then placed under arrest for resisting without violence.

Mabius is best known for portraying Daniel Meade on all four seasons of the comedy-drama series Ugly Betty. His other credits include the Showtime series The L Word and the films Cruel Intentions, The Crow: Salvation, and Resident Evil. Since 2013, he’s starred in the long-running Hallmark Channel series Signed, Sealed, Delivered.

According to The Post, as of Thursday afternoon, Mabius was still in custody and hadn’t yet had his first court appearance.