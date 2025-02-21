A trailer is finally here for the anticipated series, Long Bright River, starring Amanda Seyfried in a role like you’ve never seen before.

The nearly two-minute trailer will have fans on the edge of their seats waiting to find out what happens next. Long Bright River, created by Sony Pictures Television and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Liz Moore. Here’s everything we know about Long Bright River, from the premiere date to the cast, and more.

When will Long Bright River premiere?

All eight episodes will drop at once on Thursday, March 13. Each episode will be 60-minutes long.

Where will Long Bright River be streaming?

The drama series will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Who is in the cast of Long Bright River?

Emmy winner Seyfried plays Mickey, a police officer. She is joined by Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings, Callum Vinson, and John Doman.

They are joined by guest stars Dash Mihok, Britne Oldford, Matthew Del Negro, Harriet Sansom Harris, Patch Darragh, and Perry Mattfeld.

What is Long Bright River about?

Long Bright River follows the police officer Mickey, who patrols a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, neighborhood that was hit hard by the opioid crisis. A series of murders take place in the neighborhood, and Mickey realizes that her past might be related to the case.

Is there a Long Bright River trailer?

Yes, watch it above.

In it, Mickey returns to Philadelphia, where she sees many of the women that she went to elementary school now in sex work. She feels like she had an obligation to protect them, especially after three women were found dead. Her fellow police officers tell her to stop since she is just a patrol cop, but when she sees someone struggling that she knows, Mickey does everything she can to help her, despite stalkers and getting into fights.

Who helms Long Bright River?

Seyfried and Moore serve as executive producers alongside Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, and Amanda Lewis for Original Film, Amy Pascal for Pascal Pictures, and Russell Rothberg. Nikki Toscano and Hagar Ben-Asher are co-directing and executive producing. Toscano also serves as the writer and showrunner.

Toscano said in a press release that viewers will see Seyfried “like you’ve never seen her before — flawed and raw, tarred by guilt and shame and legacy, but never more compelling. She puts every ounce of her soul onto the screen and her performance will break your heart. In fact, all of our cast’s performances – Nicholas, Ashleigh, Callum, and John, among so many others – will grab a hold of you and never let go.”