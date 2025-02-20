Fans of Martha Wells’ bestselling, Hugo and Nebula Award-winning book series The Murderbot Diaries will be able to dive back into the universe with an all-new Apple TV+ series, Murderbot. Wells will have a hand in the series to make her story come to life.

Read on to find out everything you should know about the upcoming sci-fi series, from the premiere date to the cast and more, and check out a glimpse at what to expect.

When will Murderbot premiere?

The series will make its global debut with two episodes dropping on Friday, May 16. After that, new episodes will release every Friday through July 11, totaling 10 episodes.

Where will Murderbot be streaming?

Fans will be able to watch the new series on Apple TV+.

Who is in the Murderbot cast?

Emmy Award winner Alexander Skarsgård (Succession, Big Little Lies) will star as Murderbot and serve as executive producer. Noma Dumezweni (Presumed Innocent), David Dastmalchian (Oppenheimer), Sabrina Wu (Joy Ride), Akshay Khanna (Critical Incident), Tattiawna Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale), and Tamara Podemski (Outer Range) make up the ensemble cast.

What is Murderbot about?

Murderbot is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all the bot really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

Is there a Murderbot trailer?

Not yet.

Who helms Murderbot?

Academy Award-nominees Chris and Paul Weitz (About a Boy, Mozart in the Jungle) created the series. They wrote, directed and produced under their Depth of Field banner. Skarsgard and Andrew Miano will executive produce Murderbot. Wells will serve as the consulting producer. David S. Goyer and Keith Levine will serve as EPs for Phantom Four. The series hails from Paramount Television Studios.