At the end of the Scamanda finale, Charlie Webster spoke to Amanda Riley, who’s in the midst of a five-year prison sentence, and gave viewers an update about the scammer’s current status. Webster was the host of the Scamanda podcast in 2023 and appeared in the ABC docuseries as a talking head.

“We talked a lot about her and [her husband] Cory [Riley],” Webster revealed. “She said a lot of the money she raised through saying she had cancer actually was spent on Cory’s divorce to Aletta [Bernal] and child custody and child support for [their daughter] Jessa.”

Cory was married to Bernal before he met Amanda. Following their divorce, he married Amanda and fought Aletta for custody of Jessa. He and Amanda ended up being awarded full custody of Jessa — although now she is not in contact with them — and then went on to welcome two sons of their own. Cory filed for divorce from Amanda in January 2024 and now lives in Texas with the boys.

“Amanda got really upset at one point in the conversation about her children,” Webster continued. “It seemed very genuine. She was really crying and very, very upset. Sobbing. She said she’s sorry and she does want to take accountability. She looked well. That was one thing that surprised me.”

However, Amanda was still claiming to be suffering from “health problems,” according to Webster. “I honestly don’t know what I think about that. I honestly don’t know whether that’s true or not.”

Amanda began her prison sentence in 2022 after pleading guilty to wire fraud in 2021. The charges came based on the more than $100,000 she received in online donations while faking a cancer diagnosis. It’s suspected that she received thousands of more dollars in other forms of donations and gifts as well. She is set to be released from prison in December 2025.

