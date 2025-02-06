Following Amanda Riley’s viral cancer-faking scheme, her husband, Cory Riley, has retreated from the public eye. With Amanda’s story being told in the Scamanda docuseries, many are wondering what happened to Cory and where he is today.

Amanda was charged with wire fraud in July 2020 after collecting more than $100,000 in online donations from people who believed she had cancer. She was sentenced to five years in prison in 2022. The mom of two had developed an online following after posting about her cancer journey, which turned out to be completely made up, on a blog.

Scroll down for everything we know about Cory’s whereabouts today and whether he was involved in Amanda’s scheme.

Where is Amanda Riley’s husband Cory now?

Cory was living in Texas as of 2024, which is when he filed for divorce from Amanda, according to court documents viewed by Today.com. While he does not live a public life anymore, it’s expected that he resides in Austin with the sons, Carter and Connor, he and Amanda share.

Amanda and Cory had moved to Texas together before she pled guilty in October 2021. They made the move from California after she lost her job as a principal at Pacific Point Christian School.

How did Amanda Riley meet her husband Cory?

Amanda met Cory while he was still married to his first wife, Aletta Bernal, with whom he shares a daughter, Jessa. Bernal also had a daughter, Jaymie, from a previous relationship. Jaymie had been diagnosed with leukemia and was not able to leave the house often, so the family hired Amanda to come over and give her dance and cheerleading lessons.

Once Cory and Bernal split, he began a romantic relationship with Amanda, despite a 12-year age difference. The two wound up getting married and having two children of their own.

Did Cory Riley know about Amanda’s fake cancer scam?

Cory has never publicly spoken about what he knew and didn’t know. However, his daughter Jessa spoke out on the Scamanda podcast in 2023 and hinted that she felt he knew what was going on.

“He was very — I want to say ‘not himself,’ but I think I don’t really know who he is as a person,” she admitted. “He kind of just looked numb all the time. … He was always taking us everywhere, he was always going to the gym. With my dad, he’d always just kind of be like, ‘Oh, you know, Mandy’s sick, and we can’t do this.'”

She also recalled many trips to the hospital with Cory and Amanda, but said she felt that it was “almost kind of to prove there was something wrong with [Amanda].”

Detective Jose Martinez, who oversaw the case, also said, “I felt [Cory] knew what was going on.” However, he explained that there was not enough evidence to prove without a shadow of a doubt that Cory was involved.

