Cory Riley was married to Amanda Riley during the years that she faked cancer to earn sympathy and collect donations from hundreds of supporters. But how involved was he in the scam and did he know what she was doing? On Episode 3 of Scamanda, experts involved in the case weighed in.

Nancy Moscatiello, the podcast producer who investigated Amanda and turned the information she found over to police, hinted that she felt Cory knew what was going on. “The thing I get asked the most is: Did Cory know? I’m basing everything off the blog and I’m looking, and Cory seems very supportive,” she pointed out. “He seems by her side, he’s supposedly at appointments. He’s there. He’s everywhere she is. And they are putting it out there that they’re a very strong unit. And I believe they were.”

Charlie Webster, who hosted the Scamanda podcast in 2023, had a similar intuition. “She blogged about him being her rock and talked about him going to doctors appointments with her,” Webster said. “And even as Amanda started to come under suspicion, Cory appeared to be team Amanda through and through.”

While Amanda is currently serving time in prison for wire fraud based on more than $100,000 she collected in online donations, Cory is living a private life in Texas with the pair’s two children. He filed for divorce from Amanda in 2024, according to court documents obtained by Today.com.

Cory has never publicly spoken about the case or revealed how much he knew about Amanda’s scam. His daughter Jessa, whom Cory shares with ex-wife Aletta Bernal, hinted on the Scamanda podcast that she thought her estranged father was in cahoots with his second wife.

“He was very — I want to say ‘not himself,’ but I think I don’t really know who he is as a person,” she admitted. “He kind of just looked numb all the time. … He was always taking us everywhere, he was always going to the gym. With my dad, he’d always just kind of be like, ‘Oh, you know, Mandy’s sick, and we can’t do this.’” The kicker, though, was how Cory and Amanda often took her to the hospital, which she said she felt was done “almost kind of to prove there was something wrong with [Amanda].”

The detective who oversaw the case, Jose Martinez, also revealed at the time, “I felt [Cory] knew what was going on.” However, he said that he was not able to gather enough evidence to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that Cory was involved in the scheme.

