Robert De Niro in ‘Zero Day,’ ‘Reacher’ Returns, ‘Matlock’ Gets Personal, Broderick and Son on ‘Elsbeth’

Robert De Niro plays a former president recruited to investigate a cyberattack in Netflix‘s political thriller Zero Day. Prime Video’s Reacher returns for a double-fisted third season. A custody case triggers painful flashbacks for Matlock. Matthew Broderick appears with his son as Elsbeth‘s latest adversary.

Jojo Whilden / Netflix

Zero Day

Series Premiere

Reminiscent of cautionary Cold War fables like Fail Safe, this taut six-part political thriller juggles so many worst-case scenarios it could turn the viewer into a basket case. Robert De Niro makes a rare TV appearance as former president George Mullen, recruited out of retirement to head a commission to root out unknown terrorists responsible for a devastating though brief cyberattack on the U.S., followed by the warning “This will happen again.” Mullen combats disinformation and mob panic as his unregulated team stirs criticism of torture tactics, suggesting the cure may be worse than the disease. Those who know him best, including his wife (Joan Allen), estranged congresswoman daughter (Lizzy Caplan), right-hand man (Jesse Plemons) and former chief of staff (Connie Britton), all begin to question Mullen’s emotional and mental stability. If the lights go out again, will we be left in darkness? (See the full review here.)

Christos Kalohoridis / Prime

Reacher

Season Premiere

The inscrutable hulk is back! Alan Ritchson returns to his star-making role as Lee Child’s implacable ex-military strong man, adrift in Maine when he saves the son of a shady “rug merchant” (Anthony Michael Hall) from kidnapping and finds himself embedded in a dangerous criminal organization, one step removed from a former nemesis. Among his adversaries: Olivier “Dutch Giant” Richters as a scowling brute of a henchman who dwarfs even Reacher. Joining Reacher in support is Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49) as a tough DEA agent and Maria Sten returning as the ever-loyal Neagley. Launches with three episodes.

Michael Yarish / CBS

Matlock

9/8c

The professional is personal for Matty Matlock (Kathy Bates), and that’s especially true in an emotionally charged custody case that triggers painful memories of her and husband Edwin’s (Sam Anderson) custody battle against their late drug-addicted daughter Ellie. The case also pits her boss Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) against Julian (Jason Ritter) in an escalation of their own divorce proceedings. As if that weren’t enough relationship drama, associate lawyer Sarah (Leah Lewis) works overtime to get back in her colleague Billy’s (David Del Rio) good graces.

Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth

10/9c

Tony winner Matthew Broderick is the latest guest star to lock horns with quirky police consultant Elsbeth (Carrie Preston), and he’s brought his son James Wilkie Broderick along for the fun. James has a small role as a “success trainer” who lurks in the office of Lawrence Grey (Broderick), whose Outmatch Education Consulting firm makes a small fortune helping rich clients get their kids into prestige universities. When Grey clashes fatally with a resistant college admissions officer (fellow Broadway star Rob McClure) during a secret fencing match, Elsbeth gets involved and decides to school her prime suspect. Note to shippers: Last week’s charming love interest, Scottish musician Angus (Ioan Gruffudd), is no longer around, but Elsbeth has hope: “We’ll see each other again when the time’s right.”

Warrick Page / Max

The Pitt

9/8c

It’s 2 pm of a very long afternoon at the Pittsburgh hospital’s emergency department, and while one doctor nurses a private heartbreak, the entire staff gathers to honor a patient who’s about to save many other lives through organ donation. Anyone who doesn’t fight back tears during this episode should have their ducts examined.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV: