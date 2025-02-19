Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Ryan Seacrest suffered through aching knees in order to scare his Wheel of Fortune co-host, Vanna White, for her birthday. The game show shared a video of Seacrest, White, and Pat Sajak‘s daughter, Maggie, the show’s social media correspondent, to Instagram on Tuesday, her birthday.

White, 68, walked into her dressing room, which was decorated with balloons. Sajak picked up a small cake from the counter and told the hostess, “Happy birthday!”

Seacrest popped up from behind the kitchen island and started to sing “Happy Birthday” with Sajak. She jumped back in shock as they sang. White thanked her co-workers for the cake as she blew out her candles.

“Did he surprise you?” Sajak asked.

“Yes!” White replied.

“Did we surprise you really?” Seacrest wanted to know.

“You did!” White said.

“I’ve been down there for 45 minutes. My knees are aching,” Seacrest laughed.

“He’s exhausted,” Sajak said.

After White blew out her candles, which she thought were trick candles because she couldn’t blow them out, she received hugs from Seacrest and Sajak and then tried a piece of her chocolate cake, which she said was “delicious.”

“We just had to surprise Vanna for her birthday! 🎂 Happiest of birthdays to the one and only, Vanna White!” Wheel of Fortune captioned the post.

Fans and followers wished White a happy birthday in the comments.

“Happy Happy Birthday Vanna! Wishing you a fabulous birthday celebrating you!” one fan said.

“Happy Birthday Vanna White, you are still my number 1 favorite hostess of Wheel of Fortune,” said another.

Before celebrating her 68 birthday, White also celebrated another milestone – her 42 season of Wheel in December 2024.