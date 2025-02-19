Chelsea Handler Breaks Down in Tears as She Opens Up About Big Life Changes

Chelsea Handler recently made a significant career decision that greatly impacted her relationships, and she is still dealing with the emotional fallout.

The comedian appeared on Tuesday’s (February 18) episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show, where she reflected on her difficult choice to leave her longtime agency. In November 2024, Handler, who is currently on a national stand-up tour with her show Chelsea Handler Live, signed with WME.

Handler explained how the decision to change agencies led to some uncomfortable and emotional conversations with her former agents, who had become close friends over the years.

“One of my conversations with one of my agents was quite emotional, actually, because she and I had to have a personal experience a few years back,” Handler explained. “And that was very meaningful and a difficult time in her life, and it became emotional.”

She then started to get choked up when talking about another heartfelt conversation with her other agent, who she’d been working alongside for a long time.

“Again, I got off the phone and I spoke to my other agent, who I had for many years, and I felt proud that I was able to face that moment,” she recalled. “I felt proud that I was able to be an adult. I felt proud that we got emotional.”

“I’m getting emotional just talking about it,” the former talk show host added, wiping tears from her eyes.

Handler admitted that while those conversations were tough, they were also “so meaningful” because they showed her how real her connections with these people were.

“Because all you really want in life is to have an impact on people,” she continued. “That’s what I want. I want people to feel impacted by me. I want people to feel better and to know that I’m your sister. And with that conversation with her… she reminded me that I was a good sister to her, and I had forgotten that.”

The Chelsea Handler Show star also shared some advice for those facing difficult choices or tricky conversations. “You saying your piece or standing up for yourself doesn’t have to be conflict,” she stated. “It can be easy.”

Handler most recently hosted the 30th Critics’ Choice Awards, which aired on E! and Peacock. Last year, she appeared in the short-lived ABC sitcom Not Dead Yet and the coming-of-age comedy film Prom Dates.