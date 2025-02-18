‘The Irrational’ Casts Gil Bellows — Watch Sneak Peek of His Scandal (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

The Irrational

 More

A state attorney general is in need of some serious help in the February 18 episode of The Irrational.

TV Insider can exclusively reveal that Ally McBeal‘s Gil Bellows is guest starring as State Attorney General Michael Ellison, and we have a first look clip at why he’s turned to Rose (Karen David) and her boss Tristan (Adam Rayner) — and they’ve in turn brought in Alec (Jesse L. Martin), who will notice how differently his girlfriend acts around her boss — to figure out who’s responsible for a very serious deep fake video.

The clip, which you can watch above, begins with what Michael insists is a deep fake video, of himself saying, “Mass casualty events are voter catnap. The Tyson concert incident put me on the map. What I need is a train derailment, bridge collapse, and I’d win the Senate seat in a landslide.”

Rose calls it “a reasonably good” deep fake, and Tristan chimes in with, “Unbelievable what artificial intelligence can do these days.”

Michael calls it “disgusting. I would never say that. My daughter was at the Tyson arena concert.” Alec remembers the incident that saw dozens trampled. “You prosecuted the concert organizers, the security, even the building owner for code violations as attorney general,” he says.

Rose notes it was a turning point in Michael’s career, making him “a man of the people.” Alec points to that as to why whoever’s behind this is using it: That person is “weaponizing your success using the incident that made you to take you down. It’s a psychological tactic often used in political campaigns.”

Is there any truth in him running for senator? Could it be someone he’s gone after seeking revenge? Watch the full sneak peek above for more, including how Michael’s family is taking it.

In “The Milgram Experiment,” Alec helps Rose when an attorney general is threatened by a scandalous deep fake video that puts lives in danger. The head of Rose’s firm arrives from Europe and gets entangled in their case work, leading Alec to do an experiment.

The Irrational, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC

The Irrational - NBC

The Irrational where to stream

The Irrational

Gil Bellows

Jesse L. Martin

Karen David




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Marcel Spears and Sheaun McKinney in 'The Neighborhood'
1
‘The Neighborhood’ Spinoff: Everything We Know About the Show So Far
Kim Sae-ron
2
South Korean Actor and Netflix Star Kim Sae-ron Found Dead at 24
Stephen Amell as Ted Black in Suits LA - Season 1
3
Inside ‘Suits LA’: Stephen Amell Talks Ted Black’s Secret Side
Leighton Meester as Lou Hickman — 'Good Cop/Bad Cop' Season 1 Episode 1
4
Leighton Meester Previews ‘Quirky’ Small Town Mystery Series ‘Good Cop/Bad Cop’
Actress Candice Bergen and Marshall Rose attend Lincoln Center's American Songbook Gala red carpet at Alice Tully Hall on February 1, 2017 in New York City
5
Candice Bergen’s Husband Marshall Rose Dies