A state attorney general is in need of some serious help in the February 18 episode of The Irrational.

TV Insider can exclusively reveal that Ally McBeal‘s Gil Bellows is guest starring as State Attorney General Michael Ellison, and we have a first look clip at why he’s turned to Rose (Karen David) and her boss Tristan (Adam Rayner) — and they’ve in turn brought in Alec (Jesse L. Martin), who will notice how differently his girlfriend acts around her boss — to figure out who’s responsible for a very serious deep fake video.

The clip, which you can watch above, begins with what Michael insists is a deep fake video, of himself saying, “Mass casualty events are voter catnap. The Tyson concert incident put me on the map. What I need is a train derailment, bridge collapse, and I’d win the Senate seat in a landslide.”

Rose calls it “a reasonably good” deep fake, and Tristan chimes in with, “Unbelievable what artificial intelligence can do these days.”

Michael calls it “disgusting. I would never say that. My daughter was at the Tyson arena concert.” Alec remembers the incident that saw dozens trampled. “You prosecuted the concert organizers, the security, even the building owner for code violations as attorney general,” he says.

Rose notes it was a turning point in Michael’s career, making him “a man of the people.” Alec points to that as to why whoever’s behind this is using it: That person is “weaponizing your success using the incident that made you to take you down. It’s a psychological tactic often used in political campaigns.”

Is there any truth in him running for senator? Could it be someone he’s gone after seeking revenge? Watch the full sneak peek above for more, including how Michael’s family is taking it.

The Irrational, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC