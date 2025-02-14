Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Joy Behar wasted no time getting down to business on Friday’s (February 14) episode of The View. At the top of the hour, she introduced the first “Hot Topic” to be the latest confirmations.

Two of Trump’s most controversial cabinet nominees were confirmed: Tulsi Gabbard is our new director of National Intelligence and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the head of Health and Human Services. There was only one GOP Senator who voted no: the soon-to-be-retired Mitch McConnell.

Some news headlines about McConnell’s small act of resistance via his vote were more redemptive in nature. Axios dubbed it “revenge.” Politico called him a “party of one.” And The Washington Post wrote of it, “Welcome to the resistance?” Behar took a decidedly less rosy tone and immediately called him “the man who got us into this mess.”

Behar continued, “He stole a Supreme Court seat from Obama, voted to acquit Trump after the insurrection and even endorsed him for president again. Thanks for nothing, Mitch. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

Her cohosts went on to talk about the nominees in question, with Sara Haines expressing concern about the “whole kit and caboodle” but especially the threat that Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a reputed anti-vaccine advocate, could have on public health. “The flu levels in the US are higher than they’ve been in 15 years, and I have to believe some of that comes from the COVID vaccine blowing back on all vaccines.”

Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah Griffin took major issue with Gabbard, saying, “She lacks the judgment to not amplify Russian propaganda. She repeatedly shared things that were very explicit Russian propaganda throughout her confirmation hearing.” And when Behar asked about Gabbard’s controversial meeting with Basha al-Asaad, Griffin got even more animated and said, “As a Syrian American, we will never forgive her for showing up thereafter he had gassed his own people and trying to basically whitewash his record.”

Sunny Hostin put it a little more plainly, saying, “We in trouble, bad … I don’t even know what to say. We’re talking RFK Jr., an anti-vaxxer, being responsible for a $1.7 trillion agency. And one of the things that I’m concerned about are those that are most vulnerable in our country are the elderly… Medicaid at this point, if it’s scaled back, it’s given 22 million Americans access to health care. I’m disgusted. We are in trouble!”

Ana Navarro, meanwhile, said she was disappointed in those Republicans “who know better” and said that the reason McConnell stands alone in standing up to Trump on the Senate side is that the others are “terrified’ of Trump.

