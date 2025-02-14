Savannah Chrisley Reveals Plans for Dramatically Different TV Show

Is Savannah Chrisley returning to reality TV with a new series? After USA Network’s hit Chrisley Knows Best came to a screeching halt after 10 seasons due to Todd and Julie’s legal woes and eventual prison sentences. Fans of the series have still been able to watch repeats on streaming platforms like Peacock.

However, Savannah revealed on her podcast, Unlocked that she’d want to do a “wine night cooking series.” This came up during a conversation with her brother Grayson, who was a guest for the episode this week.

They were talking about how Grayson had come back from college. This is an insane thought considering viewers have watched him grow up before their very eyes over the years from the show. Time flies. The two chatted about how she makes bread every day. Grayson called it her “coping mechanism” as she continues to advocate for their mom and dad’s release and speak out about the conditions of the prison system. She called it “therapeutic.”

After the idea for this new show was brought up, Grayson gave his immediate feedback. Savannah argued, “You like my cooking.” Grayson responded with, “Yeah, but I ain’t going to watch it.”

The reaction to the potential new project had some interest from the comments on the Instagram post teaser for the podcast. “Cooking series!!! I’m here for it,” wrote one user. “If you started a cooking series, I would watch,” another added. Others just want to see the Chrisley family back on the air. One fan pitched, “Do a holiday special or something – We miss our shows!!! I watch the old ones, but something new would be awesome!”

Savannah, who also starred in spinoff shows Growing Up Chrisley, hasn’t been a complete stranger from television. The 27-year-old appeared on The Masked Singer as the Afghan Hound during Season 11 and was on Season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

In August 2023, it was reported that Savannah along with other family Chase, Chloe, Grayson, and “Nanny” Faye Chrisley were set to star in a new reality series from Queer Eye producer Scout Productions. The docuseries, which was in development, would see the other family pick up their lives after their mom and dad were away locked up. Savannah provided an update on the project last year telling People , “I know a few different networks are kind of in negotiations to see where that goes.” Adding they were playing the “waiting” game

Would you watch a Savannah Chrisley cooking show? Let us know in the comments.