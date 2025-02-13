Kelly Ripa Discusses ‘Deal Breaker’ in Marriage to Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been together for 20 years and been among of Hollywood’s most solid couples. The co-hosts of Live with Kelly and Mark give fans a peek into why they’ve been living in wedded bliss for so long each morning. During the February 11 episode, they gave another reason. They have a marriage built on trust and giving space while respecting boundaries.

They spoke further on the topic during their opening coffee talk with Ripa saying, “The last thing I want to know is where you are at all times.” The 54-year-old mentioned they aren’t about tracking their spouse’s every move. Consuelos agreed saying, “I don’t need to know that. I know where you are here and that’s enough for me.” He said that he was usually in his den if Ripa was trying to find him. The actor described it a little weird if someone was dating and asked the other person for their location.

Ripa wondered why the partner would need to know details about her location in the first place. She called that type of behavior a “deal breaker for me if you need to know where I am. I’m where I told you I am, and you don’t need to know anything.”

When it comes to day-to-day, the whole tracking isn’t needed per say for the popular pair. That is unless one was hiking like was the case during one solo hiking trip. “I went hiking by myself in Colorado and he said, ‘Don’t do it,’ and I said, ‘I know where I am,’ and of course, I got lost,” Ripa recalled. She continued, “And Mark said, ‘Share your location with me’ and this is where it was a generational divide where I became my grandmother. Mark was like, ‘Share your location with me and I’ll guide you home,’ but I could not do that.”

The two got together off the set of All My Children where they played love interests Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos. Roles they would play until 2002. They share three children together: Michael, Lola and Joaquin. Consuelos became the full-time host on Live after Ryan Seacrest’s exit in 2023.

