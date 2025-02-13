Romcoms for Valentine’s Day (New ‘Bridget Jones’, ‘La Dolce Villa’), Elsbeth’s Scottish Admirer, Cobra Kai’s Final Kick

As an early Valentine’s gift, Peacock presents the latest chapter in Bridget Jones‘ romantic saga. Netflix travels to Italy for a romcom starring Scott Foley. Even Elsbeth gets in on the Valentine’s action, with an admirer from across the pond helping her solve a murder. The Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai airs its final episodes.

Jay Maidment / Universal Pictures

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Movie Premiere

It’s been a minute — make that almost a decade — since we checked in with the winsome romantic heroine Bridget Jones (Renée Zellweger) in Bridget Jones’ Baby. In the interim, much has changed, and in the fourth film in the franchise, Bridget has been a widow for four years — Mark (Colin Firth) perished while on a humanitarian mission — and is now raising two kids with the help of friends, including her most memorable ex, Daniel (Hugh Grant). When she decides to dive back into the dating pool, she finds romance with a younger man (One Day‘s Leo Woodall) and is also disarmed by her son’s science teacher (Chiwetel Ejiofor), though longtime shippers may hope she’ll end up back in Daniel’s arms.

Netflix

La Dolce Villa

Movie Premiere

More Valentine’s week magic in a Hallmark-style romcom fantasy starring Scandal‘s Scott Foley in dad mode as Eric, a concerned father who follows his daughter (Maia Reficco) to Italy to try to talk her out of buying (for a Euro) and restoring a rundown villa. But then he meets the local mayor, Francesca (Violante Placido), and his past life as a professional chef begins to rear its savory head. As Francesca notes, “There’s no better place to rediscover your passion” that Italy. Ciao!

Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth

10/9c

In a change-of-pace episode with a decidedly Valentine’s feel, the guest star du jour isn’t the prime suspect, but an admirer of the quirky consultant (Carrie Preston) who helps her solve a crime from a far distance — all the way from Scotland, courtesy of a video art portal that connects Manhattan visually to a small Scottish village. Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four) adopts a Scottish brogue as Angus, a musician who composes ditties while staring through the portal — and when Elsbeth arrives on the scene of a murder he sort-of witnessed, they’re both charmed. As are we.

Curtis Bonds Baker / Netflix

Cobra Kai

Series Finale

The Karate Kid sequel ends a remarkable six-season run that began on YouTube and moved in 2021 to the streaming giant, where the adventures of an adult Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), his frenemy rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and a new generation of dojo combatants keep Mr. Miyagi’s philosophy alive. The series picks up after Kwon’s (Brandon H. Lee) shocking death during the Sekai Taikai karate tournament, with one last battle facing Miyagi-Do. (The story isn’t over yet. A sequel to this sequel, The Karate Kid: Legends, set three years in the future, opens in theaters May 30.)

Erik Voake / CBS

Matlock

9/8c

Mattie (Kathy Bates) can charm the hide off an armadillo with her folksy (though phony) manner, but ambitious young Sarah (Leah Lewis) has soured on her after last week’s antics, and jury consultant/human lie detector Shae (Yael Grobglas) is no fan, either. “I don’t trust her,” Shae tells Sarah, who’s eager to dig up dirt on her colleague. And with Shae assigned to the latest case, to the chagrin of Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), Mattie has to watch her back, front and body language. Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs) guest-stars as their client, a reformed oil magnate who claims his save-the-world cloud-seeding tech has been compromised by rivals.

Warrick Page / Max

The Pitt

9/8c

The gripping medical drama moves into the afternoon (1-2 p.m.) with Dr. Collins (Tracy Ifeachor) mediating between a pregnant teenage daughter who wants an abortion and her equally adamant mother. Having been chastised several times already about staying in her lane as a newbie intern, Santos (Isa Briones) interjects herself in a tricky situation involving a patient who may be abusing his daughter.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

Sly Lives! (aka The Burden of Black Genius) (streaming on Hulu): Oscar-winner Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson directs a music documentary profiling the influential R&B band Sly and The Family Stone.

(streaming on Hulu): Oscar-winner Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson directs a music documentary profiling the influential R&B band Sly and The Family Stone. Sweethearts (streaming on Prime Video): A 10-episode docuseries follows six high-school couples through their senior year and final summer, when they decide whether they’ll stay together past graduation and other milestones.

(streaming on Prime Video): A 10-episode docuseries follows six high-school couples through their senior year and final summer, when they decide whether they’ll stay together past graduation and other milestones. Who Shot Otto Mueller? (streaming on Viaplay): The spirit of Agatha Christie infuses this absorbing true-crime series from Estonia. Over eight episodes, the spotlight falls on individual suspects being grilled by two young detectives investigating the murder of a former Soviet wrestler-turned-tycoon in his posh manor on his 65th birthday.