Jeopardy! fans are biting their nails as they wait to crown a winner of the 2025 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.

Going into game four, Neilesh Vinjamuri from Lionville, Pennsylvania, led with two wins, Adriana Harmeyer from West Lafayette, Indiana, has one, and Isaac Hirsch from Burbank, California, still had no wins under his belt. However, his luck changed as he scored his first win on Wednesday’s (February 12) episode.

However, some fans didn’t think the customer support team lead should have won Final Jeopardy! because his handwriting made his answer look like a completely different word.

Throughout the entire game, Hirsch had a wide lead over his other two competitors. He had $7,000 at the end of the first round, compared to Harmeyer’s $2,800 and Vinjamuri’s $4,200. Harmeyer maintained her nearly $3,000 amount as Hirsch and Vinjamuri competed for another win. However, by the end of Double Jeopardy!, Hirsch led with almost $10,000 more than Vinjamuri.

The question for Final Jeopardy! was under the category “European Artwork.” Host Ken Jennings told the contestants to think about their wagers as the game show went to a commercial.

The clue read, “A rope around their leader’s neck, the man depicted in this late 19th c. piece seem resigned to death, but in the end, they survived.”

Harmeyer incorrectly guessed, “What is the raft of the Medusa?” The archivist wagered wagered $2,800, bringing her final total to $0. Vinjamuri answered correctly with, “What is Burgers of Calais?” The software engineer wagered $8401, bringing his total of $13,800 to $22,201. This made him one dollar above Hirsch. Hirsch answered the same as Vinjamuri and wagered $5,401. His final total was $27,601, making him the night’s winner and giving him one win under his belt.

However, Hirsch’s answer looked like “What is durgters of calais?” Even Jennings was a bit thrown off as he told the audience, “We are taking that.”

Jeopardy! fans on Reddit debated his answer with many of them believing that he wrote a “D” instead of a “B.”

“The ‘Burgers’ looked like ‘Durgters’ for Isaacs FJ response,” one fan said.

“I’m going to guess that deciding if to accept handwriting that doesn’t really look like the correct letters, while it’s obvious that the player knew the correct response, is probably the least favorite task of the judges,” said another.

One fan defended him saying, “Since he wrote in all caps, it’s clear that the line on the G belonged to the H. The first letter is a bit more questionable, but there’s a slight bump, so I agree with Ken (and I guess the judges) that it’s a B.”

Another fan suggested that contestants should use a keyboard for Final Jeopardy.

The Tournament of Champions is played until one contestant gets three wins. The totals so far are Vinjamuri with two wins and Harmeyer and Hirsch tied with one. The three contestants will battle it out again on Thursday, February 13, to try for another win.