Savannah Chrisley Details Big Makeover She Gave Brother Grayson’s ‘Gross’ College Dorm

Savannah Chrisley is taking her big sister duties very seriously, and that means making sure her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, is fully prepared for life at college….whether he likes it or not!

The Chrisley Knows Best star was joined by her younger sibling on the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, where they talked about Grayson recently completing his first month at the University of Alabama.

Savannah revealed she went to the college dorms with her 18-year-old brother to make sure everything was up to scratch, but she wasn’t happy with the layout and the decor. Grayson revealed they made several trips to Target so Savannah could buy furniture and items to spruce up his living quarters.

While Grayson appreciated the help, he said that his dorm room now feels smaller compared to his friends who “don’t have the extra furniture and stuff.”

“Well, they’re just not prepared,” Savannah joked.

“No. They’re prepared. Their parents just didn’t go buy furniture and put it together in the door,” Grayson retorted.

Savannah noted that all of her purchases served a purpose, adding, “You needed something to go under your bed to hold all your stuff. I mean, you’ve got all your snacks in there.”

She also said she felt she had to brighten the place up because dorm furniture is “disgusting.” The reality star even admitted wanting to add wallpaper to lighten the room.

Grayson teased, “She went a little overboard.”

“It’s just, it’s so gross. It’s like that nasty brown color. Oh my God, no,” Savannah continued, adding, “We need to make dorms great again, you know?”

“Have they ever been great?” Grayson quipped. “You can’t make something great again if they’ve never been great.”

Savannah became the legal guardian of Grayson and her sister Chloe after her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion, and conspiracy in October 2019 and sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in November 2022.

She has spoken before about Grayson going off to college, previously teasing him that he just wanted “to go to football games” and “party.”

“You can’t even get up,” she told him in an April 2024 Unlocked episode. “It would be different if you could keep your room clean [or] if you could get up to an alarm clock. You’re wanting to go to college, but you can’t even do the basic, bare minimum.”

On a more heartfelt note, Savannah took to Instagram in January to share how proud she was of her younger brother. “My whole heart.. off to College you go!” she captioned of photo of the two. “I’m so proud of you @graysonchrisley #universityofalabama.”