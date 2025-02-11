[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers about Will Trent Season 3 Episode 6, “No Faith in Second Chances.”]

Hurricane Rachel brings the thunder on Will Trent all right. On Tuesday’s (February 11) new episode, Will (Ramón Rodríguez) goes out of his way to spend some quality time with Marion Alba (Gina Rodriguez), and it pays off big — just in time for Valentine’s Day, too.

There are two distinct cases under investigation in the latest episode. On the Atlanta PD side of things, Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen) and Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) spend most of their time trailing and collecting the mountains of evidence her repairman pal Jon is putting out that connect him to a fresh murder. Meanwhile, over at GBI, Will works with Faith (Iantha Richardson) to identify a John Doe whose body was discovered beneath a burned-down building. While Angie and Michael couldn’t be more platonic if they tried, that’s decidedly not the case for Will and Marion.

When Marion walks into the morgue to possibly identify the body, since the fire was in the Grove Park Boys’ gang territory — which she quickly discovers is impossible due to its condition — Will lights up like a kid on Christmas morning. The two soon bond over their shared Puerto Rican heritage, and even after he and Faith solve the identity mystery at hand and get a confession from the man who killed him, he finds a way to stay on the case.

Even after Amanda (Sonja Sohn) instructs him to hand off his theories about arson to the fire marshall and move on, Will investigates the blaze more and learns there has been a series of potentially gang-related fires in the area. He takes this information straight to Marion, and they agree that it could be a criminal loan shark scheme that’s worth looking into.

When Marion accidentally startles Will by touching his face, she apologizes for invading his personal space, saying, “Sometimes, I forget that we just met.” He isn’t upset, though; instead, he links his fingers between hers and invites her to his house for dinner, which she gleefully accepts. With that, Will’s little extra credit assignment has worked out just as he hoped.

Things pick up with the two washing dishes after what was apparently a very good dinner, as the storm begins to pick up in intensity outside. Will might flinch when Marion touches his face, but when she offers to read his palm, he’s a lot less guarded. It doesn’t take long for the two to begin passionately kissing on the sink, and, even after she says she’s ready to leave, they start making out some more.

The episode ends with Angie approaching Will with a request to help her prove her key suspect Jon really is being framed, as he suspects, and he’s been warned about her plans by Marion, who she approached first. Clearly, they’re more than just makeout buddies, now, and Angie’s the odd man out. Still, Will agrees to help Angie pursue her theory by looking through Jon’s mother’s collection of notes, which means they’re going to be spending a lot more time together soon, too.

Could this become a love triangle, or is Angie ready to see Will moving on — and accepting that “release” she gave him before — with Marion? That’s a question for another episode.

For now, though, what do you think of Will and Marion’s long-awaited romantic hookup? Weigh in on this new relationship in our poll below!