‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Blast Show for Spoiling Episode With Massive Editing Error

Wheel of Fortune viewers spotted a massive editing error during Friday’s (February 7) game, which spoiled the episode and gave away who won it in advance.

During the episode’s trip montage, there was a clip of contestant Nekeia Borders spinning the final prize wheel. This came as a huge shock as, at that point in the episode, Borders was far behind her two opponents with just $2,000, meaning the show had just spoiled a riveting comeback victory.

“During the trip montage they showed the winner spinning the final wheel. That happened right?” asked a viewer on Reddit, making sure they weren’t just seeing things.

Others confirmed the mistake, with one commenter replying, “Yep, and it was a huge spoiler since she in last place when it was shown.”

Nice editing!! Come on. Do better than this. pic.twitter.com/eQUSZfnMyY — Fake Al Secord (@Not_Al_Secord) February 8, 2025

“While the announcer was discussing the prize round’s trip to Spain, the montage showed a small clip of the eventual winner spinning the wheel! It was even more of a shock considering how behind they were from the other two contestants at that point,” explained another.

“Yes! What the hell!” said another.

Another added, “Literally came here to see if anyone else noticed!! I’m so annoyed.”

“I saw it too. Said to my husband that that woman was going to win somehow. Then they hit that $5,000 space and she started racking up money. And there it went. Couldn’t believe they showed her spinning in the final,” another shared.

“Yes!!! I told my husband that. I said, “Wait, I think the gal in the middle is going to make it to the bonus round?? They just showed her.” That was so weird and lame,” added one commenter.

“After we saw the spoiler and knowing how far down she was at that point, my wife guessed that the final puzzle spin had to land on $5k. Sure enough,” wrote another.

One X user added, “Nice editing!! Come on. Do better than this,” alongside a screenshot of the moment in question.

As expected, Borders went on to win the episode after a stunning comeback in the final Speedup round, though she failed to figure out the Bonus Round puzzle and missed out on the $100,000 grand prize.

