‘Shōgun’ Creators Give Major Update on Season 2

As Shōgun became the winningest TV show at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks offered an update on the FX historical drama series’ second season.

“We’re coming out of the writers room now,” Marks told Deadline at the awards show on Friday, February 7. “We’re also done with the 10 episodes, and we have our finale now. That’s allowing us to start figuring out how we’re going to shoot this. But we’re very excited about the plan.”

Marks went on: “I think the thing to take away, more than anything, is how, I hope, people are going to be surprised with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode of Part 2. So, we’ll start there and see where it takes us for future stories. But we’re really excited about it, especially for [Hiroyuki Sanada].”

Sanada, who won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series on Friday for his performance as Lord Yoshii Toranaga on the show, also joined Marks and Kondo in the chat.

“In Season 1, [Toranaga] didn’t become a shōgun yet,” the actor told Deadline. “So, I’d like to see him become the leader of Japan. That is my hope.”

Shōgun won four awards on Friday. In addition to Sanada’s victory, Moeka Hoshi won Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, Tadanobu Asano won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and the show itself took home the award for Best Drama Series.

Those Critics Choice triumphs come after Shōgun set the record for most Emmy wins for a single season of a drama series last September, having won 18 trophies between the Primetime Emmy Awards and the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

The show’s first season boasts a 99% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review of the first season of his pick for the best TV show of 2024, TV Insider’s Matt Roush said, “I never wanted to leave this world and its rewarding storytelling. Please, FX, never stop aiming this high.”

Considering Shōgun’s critical acclaim and viewership numbers (ranking as FX’s most-watched show ever, based on hours streamed globally), it wasn’t long before the network turned the miniseries into a continuing series, putting Season 2 and Season 3 into development in May 2024.

