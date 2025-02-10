WWE Stars Natalya & Bayley Get Candid About the State of Women’s Wrestling

Natalya and Bayley take pride in giving back to the pro wrestling business. The WWE stars have grinded for every piece of success they’ve had, which makes them among the most respected in the locker room. Natalya just marked her 18th uninterrupted year working for the company. The former Total Divas star’s road has been paved with gold and a few Guinness World Records. Bayley’s resume is also impressive with Women’s Championship reigns and Royal Rumble wins.

Despite all their accomplishments, they are always willing to impart knowledge to today’s emerging talent. Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan and Lola Vice are just a few who have spoken highly of Natalya’s ability to help them raise their game. Another is Bayley, who most recently began working with young talent on NXT. After playing in the NBA All Star Celebrity Game on February 14, she’ll face NXT Women’s Champ Giulia and Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day.

We caught up with Bayley and Natalya at the WWE 2K25 launch to talk about the evolution of women’s wrestling and more.

Bayley

What do things like being in a video game like WWE 2K25 mean to you as a lifelong fan?

Bayley: It feels crazy coming into launch parties and representing the company. People playing a game I’m in is pretty crazy. It never gets old.

I love how you’re using your role to help others. You worked to help those affected by the California fires. How is it for you to get involved like you have?

Honestly, I wish I could do more. Sometimes I’ll be in a spot where I try to educate myself about what’s going on so I can support in the best way possible. I’m an emotional person, so sometimes it’s very hard to even take. I try to do my part and share what I’m doing so other people can see how they can help and learn about it. Or just have the knowledge to see what’s going on so they can know and be aware of things that are happening around the world.

I do my holiday tours every year. Just being part of my community helps me feel more full because we can get so trapped in the wrestling world, so I always try to help. With what I do here, I don’t want to be as selfish and say, “I’m living my dream with everything going bad.” I try to use my platform to support as many people as I can including for all the Palisades fires. I’m still donating to different places and donating where I can.

You’ve taken an active role with helping talent as well. Where is your mindset at this stage of your career?

I feel very grateful and confident in the role. I truly feel it’s something I was meant to do. Even in my tryout 13 years ago, there were five girls who never stepped foot in a wrestling ring before. I was there to help them. I told them they want this from us and that from us. I really think that helped me get my job. So, I’ll never turn my back on helping people because that’s what got me here. The more I can learn and experience, the more equity I put in myself and my character, the more I can give back. I’m still raising the bar myself, but still being able to give back. I feel grateful to do that. It’s something Natalya has been doing for years. So, if I can be like her, I’m good.

Natalya

How is it for you to see the WWE 2K25 video games grow and evolve along with what the women’s division has become?

It’s so cool because every year the game has more and more women in it. I remember early on in WWE my first time in a video game. I think it was in 2008. I was so excited because not everyone was in the game. It was a very small group of women in the game. So, if you were going to be in the game, it was such a special honor. Now we’re seeing so much more. Listen, the WWE women’s division is more stacked than it has ever been. When you look at the Raw, SmackDown and NXT rosters. Then you see how many women were included in that. It’s unprecedented.

There are also so many match types. Is there a match type you haven’t been in that you want to do?

I’ve never done Hell in a Cell. I did a cage match against Charlotte. It wasn’t a Hell in a Cell match. I would absolutely love a Hell in a Cell match. I think it would be so much fun. Maybe I’d do it against Charlotte. I’m going to challenge her right now. I’ve also always had the dream to main event WrestleMania. It’s still something I would love to do and think about all the time. I feel like if you’re still in the game and a player and maybe even not involved in a big storyline. It’s something all the women in WWE have big dreams to be champions and be a big part of WrestleMania. For me, to follow in the footsteps of my family. To think about the matches Bret main evented at WrestleMania. They were iconic. So I want to do that.

What do you think is the future of the women’s division and women’s wrestling now that it has reached this level?

I just want to see the women’s division continue to grow with more stories. I think we’re seeing that. I love with Raw being on Netflix, we’re getting so many more eyes on us. Not just the product as a whole, but women. Eyes on the women’s division. I know it’s a lofty goal, but I would love to see [a balance]. Like if there are 6 or 10 matches on a show, I want to get to a place where it’s 50 percent women.

Just a little more ratio for the women’s matches, women’s storylines. I would love to see another woman general manager. I remember when Sonya [Deville] was GM. It’s nice to see a woman’s authority figure too. I think it opens up more roles for women in WWE. I love Ava as the GM of NXT. NXT for me is my favorite women’s division I’ve ever been a part of. I can’t wait to go back to NXT. Ava does a great job running it. Overall, I’d just love to continue to see more women on the show [across the board].

