Kelsea Ballerini only played seven songs of her 20-something song setlist in Buffalo, New York, on Thursday, February 6. After she got through the first third of the show, it was announced that she could not finish the rest of the concert.

The Voice coach has been battling an illness all week. She powered through her Tuesday, February 4, concert in Detroit, Michigan, and thought she was on the mend by the time she hit the stage in upstate New York. However, in the end, she had to listen to her body and take some time off to rest.

“Buffalo, I am so, so sorry I could not finish the show tonight,” Ballerini said in a TikTok video. “I am sicker than I am trying to be. I did not want to let anyone down tonight and I just got through the first few songs and I couldn’t do it. I am so sorry. I never want to give you a half ass show.”

The country star announced that the Buffalo show, in addition to the next two dates on the tour in Pittsburgh and Toronto, were going to be rescheduled for April 11, April 12, and April 13, respectively. “I will make them the best shows I’ve ever played in my whole life,” she promised. “I will pull out every stop for you and I will make it so worth it. I’m going to rest now and get better so I can show up for the rest of this tour. I hope you understand and give me the grace to be human.”

In the video, Ballerini was noticeably congested. It’s been a busy few weeks, as she kicked off the tour on January 21 and has been playing several shows a week. In the midst of the chaos, she also flew to Los Angeles to attend the Grammy Awards on February 2.

Ballerini was open with fans about how she wasn’t feeling great this week, which led to some speculation about what could be wrong with her. “Maybe pregnant?!?” one person wondered. However, the “Half of My Hometown” singer, who’s been dating Chase Stokes since January 2023, was quick to shut down the speculation. She replied to the comment in a separate TikTok video, showing her frustration with a lengthy silence before adding, “Or maybe it’s the flu.”

The Voice will not be affected by Ballerini’s bout with the flu, as the show is currently airing pre-taped episodes in the blind auditions stage of the competition. This is her first season as a coach for the singing competition.

