Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into Trump Over Canada & RFK Jr. in Fiery Opening Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel had a lot to say about President Donald Trump‘s latest acts in the White House, including his tariff war with Canada and his pushing for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his new Secretary of Health and Human Services.

On Tuesday’s (February 4) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host touched on how the Senate Finance Committee voted along party lines to recommend Trump’s RFK. Jr nomination earlier that day, in addition to his pick for National Security Director Tulsi Gabbard.

“It was stupor Tuesday in Washington today,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue. “Senators voted along party lines to advance the nominations of Trump’s pick for National Security Director Tulsi Gabbard, a woman who appears to have been styled by Cruella DeVille, and RFK Jr., who would definitely eat all the Dalmatians she kidnapped.”

“According to the Constitution, the Senate is required to ‘advise and consent’ on Presidential nominees,” he continued. “This time, Republicans decided to skip the advise part and go right to consent because these candidates… after Kennedy got through, the Republicans who voted for him broke into a rousing chorus of ‘For He’s a Jolly Rubella.'”

Kimmel’s joke was a reference to RFK. Jr’s long history of anti-vaccination stances, which, if put into law, could lead to the return of diseases such as Rubella and measles.

The comedian also focused on Trump’s reported plans to destroy the Department of Education, noting that “eliminating the Department of Education isn’t making America Great Again, it’s making America Florida. Okay? I guess the idea is we’ll save money on books if the kids can’t read? I really don’t know.”

Elsewhere in the monologue, Kimmel shared his thoughts on Trump’s ongoing battle with Canada over his proposed 25 percent tariffs on all imported goods from the U.S.’s neighbor. This included Trump saying Canada should become the 51st state of America.

“Republicans seem to be rooting for this because they’re now just a party of snickering trolls,” Kimmel stated. “But let’s just imagine for a second that somehow they do make this happen and Canada does become a state. Do they think it would be a red state?”

“There are about 41 million people living in Canada. They’re about the same number we have in California… California has 54 electoral votes,” he added. “If Canada also had 54 electoral votes, forget MAGA, our next president will be a kind-hearted lesbian moose.”

“I’m trying to say I’m for it,” Kimmel added. “Save us, Canada, you’re our only hope.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

