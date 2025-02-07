[Warning: The below and video above contain MAJOR spoilers for Severance Season 2 Episode 4, “Woe’s Hollow.”]

Severance undertook one of its most ambitious episodes to date with Season 2’s latest episode, “Woe’s Hollow,” which saw the MDR team take a work retreat set against the snowy landscape of Dieter Eagan National Forest.

The event, referred to as an ORTBO (Outdoor Retreat Team Building Occurrence) by supervisor Seth Milchick (Tramell Tillman), followed Mark (Adam Scott), Helly (Britt Lower), Irving (John Turturro), and Dylan (Zach Cherry) as they ventured around the winter woods and followed mysterious guides and clues to learn the story of Dieter Eagan, Kier’s supposed twin.

Unfolding like a fable of sorts, their journey tested their ties as MDR encountered different obstacles and crosses paths with a dead seal. Ultimately, they were met in the woods by Mr. Milchick, who directed them to a camp with individual tents, a fire, and food put together by young employee Ms. Huang (Sarah Bock).

When the conversation turned tense after Helly made a joke about Dieter’s story, Irving pressed for more details about her experience in the outside world. Irving also attacked Mark for his clear affection towards their colleague, leading to a mention of Burt (Christopher Walken) from Helly that was rather cruel. It led Irving to walk away from camp, as he fell into a trippy dream in the dark forest. Meanwhile, Mark proved Irving’s comments correctly when he and Helly ended up having sex in his tent, which led to mixed results when his reintegration side effects had him seeing Helly and Gemma (Dichen Lachman) intermittently throughout the tryst.

The next morning, Helly wandered the woods and encountered Irving, who accused her of lying. The long-believed theory that Helly is actually her outie Helena Eagan turned out to be right, with Irving dragging her over to some water and nearly drowning her until Mr. Milchick had innie Helly reactivated.

This means that up until this point, the whole season has featured Helena Eagan, leaving viewers to ponder the implications of such a serious deception. As a result of Irving’s actions towards Helly, he was dismissed from his position with Lumon’s MDR team. In TV Insider’s latest installment of iLUMONations: A Severance Aftershow, Lower, Turturro, Cherry, and Tillman open up about the filming of this show-stopping installment.

As viewers have seen throughout the season’s run, the clues about Helena’s deception over the MDR team have been there, but Lower tells us, “It was a very delicate balance that we were all working together to figure out at what level is Helena doing a good job of portraying this inner rebel.” The star reveals she worked with her costars and creative Ben Stiller in “tweaking those dials throughout the first part of the season. It was a fun mystery.”

How was Irving able to detect Helly’s outie infiltrator? “That’s his training. I think that’s his training from where he comes from before he was severed,” Turturro says. “He has that kind of approach to things.”

Meanwhile, Tillman’s Mr. Milchick was just trying to put a nice retreat, or ORTBO, together for MDR until it all went awry. At least, that’s the way Tillman sees it: “It makes me think of the parent who says to the child, ‘You know, you want to go outside so bad? Okay, I’m going to give you outside.’ So he takes them outside and he creates this outdoor retreat and team building occurrence as a way for them to bond as a team to bring about productivity, but also for them to get an understanding of what it’s like outside… He’s always giving them a level of comfort, a level of security, but also the realness of what life has to offer on the outside.”

As for Dylan, who faced the loss of his best friend within MDR with Irving’s dismissal, Cherry teases his character “wasn’t as connected as he could have been in the moments leading up to that,” and for that reason, he will struggle a little moving forward.

See what else the team had to say about the exciting episode in the full video, above, and stay tuned for more coverage as Season 2 unfolds on Apple TV+.

Severance, Season 2, New Episodes, Fridays, Apple TV+