The Season 3 finale of Mayor of Kingstown is almost upon us, and it’s sure to be a true doozy.

The logline for the new episode, titled “Comeuppance,” promises, “Mike’s plan for the warring factions in Kingstown hits turbulence.” That maybe some fast and loose use of the word “plan,” though, because Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) seems to be in way over his head with all of the disparate issues at hand in Kingstown right about now… especially now that Milo (Aiden Gillen) is back in town.

Still, even with all of the drama encircling him with Bunny (Tobi Bamfeta) and Callahan (Richard Brake) and Konstantin (Yorick van Wageningen) and, now Milo, he’s still, at heart, a family man. And in this exclusive sneak peek (embedded above) at Season 3 Episode 10, it looks like one of his biggest priorities will be making things right with his little brother Kyle (Taylor Handley), who isn’t taking it well that his wife secretly sought Mike’s help, instead of his, for her co-worker problem at the women’s prison.

In the clip, Kyle confronts Mike about his decision to help Tracy and what that means for his role in the world.

Mike assures him that it’s his job to “protect your family day and night,” but Kyle is still blue, insisting it “doesn’t feel that way” now that Mike has been handling business on her behalf.

“You’re the only thing good left in this town, Kyle. Maybe we’re all just looking after that,” Mike says. “I’m your brother and I’m going to look out for you whether you like it or not. So there.”

That’s enough to ameliorate the situation for the moment, it seems, but there does still appear to be a bit of tension. Is Kyle going to become yet another problem Mike has to deal with as the many, many threads of trouble come together? We’ll find out soon!

Mayor of Kingstown, Season 3 finale, Sunday, Paramount+