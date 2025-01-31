Melissa Gilbert had the best response to Megyn Kelly‘s request that the upcoming Little House on the Prairie reboot isn’t “woke-ified” by Netflix.

After news of the series was announced earlier this week, Kelly wrote on X, “@Netflix if you wokeify Little House on the Prairie I will make it my singular mission to absolutely ruin your project.”

Gilbert then took to Threads to point out that the original series, which she starred in, tackled plenty of topics that the journalist might consider “woke.” The actress wrote, “Apparently Megyn tweeted (I’m not on that platform) asking that Netflix not “woke-Ify” their Little House remake. Ummm…watch the original again. TV doesn’t get much more ‘woke’ than we did. We tackled: racism, addiction, nativism, antisemitism, misogyny, rape, spousal abuse, and every other ‘woke’ topic you can think of. Thank you very much.”

She tagged Kelly in her post and told her to, “Watch any episode on any streaming platform anywhere in the world.”

The upcoming Netflix show will be a new adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder books, which were published between 1932 and 1943. NBC’s original TV adaptation of the series aired from 1974-1982. Gilbert starred in the show, which ran for nine seasons and 204 total episodes.

“Part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale and part origin story of the American West, this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical Little House books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier,” a logline for the new show says.

Rebecca Sonnenshine is the series’ showrunner and executive producer. She said in a statement, “I fell deeply in love with these books when I was 5 years old. They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new global audience with Netflix.”