NBC News’ Chuck Todd Goes Viral With Vicious Criticism of Biden: ‘Selfish’ (VIDEO)

NBC News and MSNBC’s Chuck Todd is one of the nation’s top trending topics on X/Twitter right now, thanks to a scathing rebuke of Joe Biden that’s going viral.

In a video shared by CNN’s Chris Cillizza, Todd blasted the president for reversing course and pardoning his son Hunter Biden, who’d been awaiting sentencing for federal gun and tax evasion charges. And the former Meet the Press host also blasted Biden for running for office in the first place.

Todd blasted Hunter Biden for engaging in a relationship with his late brother Beau Biden’s widow that devolved into mutual drug abuse. (Indeed, the two did become a romantic item in the wake of the eldest Biden son’s death from cancer, with Hallie Biden testifying about their shared drug use.)

“I followed the Hunter Biden trial very closely,” Todd said. “You read the Hallie Biden transcript, and that’s Beau’s widow. And essentially he turned her into a crack addict. And this was all happening in 2017, 2018. And Joe and Jill Biden were so concerned about their family that they decided to run for president.”

Todd then said that Biden’s decision to run for president was “selfish” and can be blamed for the state of the party and country now, in the wake of Donald Trump’s reelection.

While some social media users, particularly those with outspoken right-wing views, praised Todd’s words, others were less enthused by his analysis.

“Did Chuck Todd have a meltdown talking about RFK’s heroin addiction? Keeping track of his conquests? His wife unaliving herself? Was Hunter Biden on trial for introducing someone to crack? No, he was not. Did Todd have a meltdown over TFG burying his ex-wife in the yard?” one user wrote in response to the clip.

“Chuck Todd is full of sh** and now wants to call President Biden ‘selfish.’ His opinion is irrelevant now,” another wrote.

“Chuck Todd is to journalism as Military Music is to music,” said a third.

Watch the full clip below.