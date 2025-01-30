For Woodstone’s Select Spirits For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ghosts Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 4 Episode 10, “The Not-So-Silent Partner.”]

Ghosts is back and uncovering more history for Woodstone’s former proprietor Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) who made a shocking revelation about her family tree thanks to the help of her living relative, Sam (Rose McIver).

When Hetty suggests that she’s related to English royalty, Sam decides to research their family tree to find answers, and the results yield some rather shocking results for the Gilded Age era spirit who has always abhorred one particular group of people — the Irish. It turns out that Hetty is actually of Irish descent, tilting the world as she knew it on its axis.

Initially, Hetty is in denial, figuring there must be some mistake, but Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) comes forward to inform her that the results aren’t wrong and that he’s known about her true ancestry for years. As viewers will recall, Thorfinn was Hetty’s imaginary friend when she was a little girl growing up, unaware that the friend was a Viking ghost.

It was during his time observing her and her family that Thorfinn learned about Hetty’s background, even if it was kept a secret from her growing up. The information definitely leads to a turning point for the spirit as Hetty must reconcile the fact that she’s always been unkind to those who are Irish.

Initially, she’s mad at Thorfinn for not telling her all these years, but he reassures her that he didn’t say anything in order to protect her pride as he knew the information would rattle her perspective. By the end, Hetty decides to embrace her ancestry, allowing Pete (Richie Moriarty), Trevor (Asher Grodman), and more of the ghosts to help educate her on the positive things Ireland has to offer, like Colin Farrell and music from Enya.

This revelation also makes us wonder, will Hetty get to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in an upcoming episode? We certainly hope so! In the meantime, the restaurant on Woodstone’s property is coming together nicely after Sam and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) managed to get Isaac’s (Brandon Scott Jones) blessing to go ahead with whatever renovations they want in the barn, so long as there’s a ghost table reserved.

Perhaps the restaurant could be the site of Hetty’s first true embrace of her Irish heritage with a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Only time will tell for certain though. Stay tuned as Ghosts continues on CBS, and let us know what you thought of Hetty’s revelation in the comments section, below.

Ghosts, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS