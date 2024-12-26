For Woodstone’s Select Spirits For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ghosts Newsletter:

Ghosts may be on its winter hiatus, but upcoming episodes have already been in the works, including star Rose McIver‘s forthcoming directorial debut.

When TV Insider caught up with McIver tied to Season 4’s holiday episode, she got candid about the experience of helming her own episode, which she reveals is “very Pete-centric.”

“I had the time of my life. I absolutely loved it. I’ve been wanting to direct for such a long time, and we finished the episode and I turned in my cut last week,” McIver reveals. “So I am really looking forward to seeing it once it’s calibrated and mixed and everything.”

McIver directing Ghosts marks her first time helming episodic television, and she notes that “it’s just such a gift [working] with a cast and a crew who I know so intimately after all these years. It’s been incredibly fortunate to have the support that I’ve had from them and the communication that we have between us.”

That was especially helpful in approaching the episode’s storyline, which has yet to be revealed, but according to McIver, it will focus heavily on scout leader and arrow-speared spirit Pete (Richie Moriarty). “To be able to direct Richie and watch the incredibly varied options he provides and the integrity he performs with, I think, is really remarkable,” McIver gushes.

As fans have seen over the seasons, Pete-centric installments usually deliver big emotions. The first occasion was when the Woodstone spirit got to see his daughter for the first time since his death when she visited the property Sam oversees as a living B&B proprietor and learned that his grandson is named after him. Most recently, fans got to see the now boundary-less Pete travel to meet his daughter while possessing the body of Sam’s husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) in the holiday episode.

What this upcoming installment has in store is for fans to discover at a later date, but McIver’s words are sure to excite fans of the CBS comedy. She enjoyed the experience so much that she adds, “I’m hoping I’ll be able to expand upon that in the near future.”

Ghosts, Season 4 Returns, Thursday, January 30, 8:30/7:30c, CBS