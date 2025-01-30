It’s been a decidedly difficult season for Emmy Sharrett on Southern Hospitality. Throughout Season 3 so far, she has been at the center of several controversies, but they have arguably not been of her own making … until now, at least.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s (January 30) new episode, the Republic crew is hard at work serving on a busy night. And since Emmy is a no call, no show, Maddi Reese is having to pick up the slack for her by heading up table service.

Maddi seems surprised by Emmy’s absence, noting that it’s not like her to just ditch out on work without word, and contemplates texting Emmy to see if she’s okay.

Then, in a confessional, Maddi reveals it’s a known no-no in their business: “The worst thing you can do in hospitality is no call, no show… I know she’s going through sh**, she really needs some time off, but we’re all picking up her slack,” Maddi says.

Soon, though, the real reason becomes clear, as Lake Rucker spots Emmy walking along King Street with boyfriend Will Kulp and tells her, “We’re just strolling on by. You didn’t see us.”

The problem is, she did see her, and Lake immediately rushes inside to tell her co-workers.

Emmy’s commitment to the job has already been questioned once this season after she was accused of pilfering money from the other table servers in a shifty dress exchange (which she vehemently denied, by the way) and getting so upset that she had to ditch work. So will this put her in a worse spot with boss Leva Bonaparte? And what does it mean that she’s bending the rules alongside Will, after all of the disparaging things he allegedly said about her? Perhaps most importantly, why didn’t see take a different route on her night out instead of strolling by the scene of the proverbial crime, knowing full well that her coworkers would see her?

We’ll have to watch the new episode to find out.

Southern Hospitality, Thursdays, 9/8c Bravo