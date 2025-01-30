There’s something wayward about the town at the center of one of Netflix’s new series.

Toni Collette stars in the new series, Wayward, coming to the streaming service soon, and while the logline doesn’t reveal much, there’s also a new clip. Read on for everything we know about the new thriller, from the premiere date to the cast and more.

What is Wayward about?

The series is described as “a thriller set in a bucolic but sinister town that explores the insidious underbelly of the “troubled teen industry” and the eternal struggle between one generation and the next.”

When will Wayward premiere?

So far, Netflix has only said that it will premiere in 2025. Stay tuned for an exact premiere date.

Who’s in the Wayward cast?

In addition to Collette, Wayward stars Mae Martin, Sarah Gadon, Sydney Topliffe, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Brandon Jay McLaren, and Patrick J. Adams.

Is there a Wayward trailer?

Not yet, but there is a new sneak peek, which you can watch above.

“It’s a school, a therapeutic school,” Adams’ character says to a prospective student. “And I think it might be a good fit. I’ve spoken to them and they would be thrilled to have you. And good news alert: Mom’s on board, too.” he plays the video for Tall Pines Academy, with Collette’s character, Evelyn Wade.

Evelyn describes herself as “an author, a life coach, and a lead youth counselor” at the school. “We use groundbreaking therapeutic techniques, rigorous academics, and a transcendent connection with nature to solve the problem of adolescence.”

Who created Wayward?

Martin, in addition to starring in the new limited series, is the creator and serves as showrunner with Ryan Scott. They executive produce with Ben Farrell, Hannah Mackay, Jennifer Kawaja, and Bruno Dubé.