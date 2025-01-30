How does One Chicago follow up a massive, cinematic, three-show crossover event? With individual episodes that will put characters through it and set one fan-favorite couple on a major step forward. NBC aired a promo on January 29 teasing the upcoming episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. airing February 5.

First up on Med is “In the Wake,” in which Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) struggles with the psychological aftermath of her attack. The promo highlights just that as she talks about what happened to her. “I’m seeing her, my attacker,” she reveals. “She just watches me.” In the midseason finale, Goodwin was attacked and stabbed by the wife of a patient who died due to a blood shortage during an accident that overwhelmed the emergency department with patients. Goodwin fought back, Archer (Steven Weber) helped save her, and her attacker was arrested.

Also in the upcoming episode, Ripley (Luke Mitchell) treats a patient with helicopter parents, and an E.D. staffer makes a mistake that may cost them their job.

Then on Fire, in “Relief Cut,” Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) cousin comes to town and reveals surprising family history. Could that be why she tells her husband Severide (Taylor Kinney) in the promo that she wants a family with him? Kids have come up before for them; in the Season 12 finale, she was surprised when he said he was thinking about them starting a family.

Also in next week’s episode, Herrmann (David Eigenberg) investigates the rise in missing fire hydrants and teams up with Kylie (Katelynn Shennett) to track them down, and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) treat the victim of a birthday cake smash gone awry.

The One Chicago night, as always, caps off with P.D. In “The Good Shepherd,” Intelligence makes a gruesome discovery that leads Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) to go undercover at the juvenile detention center where he served time as a teen. The promo shows that going awry.

Watch the full video above for more, then let us know what you’re hoping to see in these episodes in the comments section below.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC