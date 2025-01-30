Stand-up comedian Ken Flores, who co-created the LatinXL comedy show at Chicago’s Laugh Factory, has died. He was 28.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Flores passed away on Tuesday, January 28. The Los Angeles Times reported that the performer’s body was found at his home on Tuesday around 2 p.m.

A cause of death was not provided, though TMZ reported that first responders administered CPR, but Flores was pronounced dead at the scene, per law enforcement sources.

His family confirmed the passing on social media on Wednesday (January 29), writing on Instagram, “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our friend, brother and son, Kenyi Flores. Please respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss.”

Flores had performed as recently as Saturday (January 25), at a show in Norcross, Georgia, as part of his 2025 Butterfly Effect Tour, which began on January 10. His next performance was scheduled for Thursday (January 30) in Phoenix, Arizona. The L.A. Times also reported that he filmed his first comedy special, which has yet to be released, in December.

A Chicago native, Flores revealed in a June 2023 interview with Comedy Gazelle that he was drawn to performing while making YouTube videos as a teenager. He became interested in comedy after his family moved to California and he began performing at open mic nights in his early 20s.

Alongside fellow comedian René Humberto Valdiviezo, Flores created the comedy show LatinXL to promote Latinos in the comedy scene. According to the show’s official Instagram page, the idea was to “break Latinos into opportunities that would usually be hard to land… while also getting our own stage to refine our comedy and enjoy our friendship while chasing our dreams.”

Valdiviezo paid tribute to his friend following the news of his passing, writing on Instagram, “My brother, it was a blessing to know you and share you with the world. You changed my life. You had so much left to do. My heart hurts for everyone whose life you made better.”

Comedian Neema Naz also paid his respects, writing, “I was hoping this wasn’t real. What a tragic and devastating loss to the world. Ken was a gem and was going to be a star one day. RIP.”

Flores’ friend and fellow comic René Vaca posted a tribute on his own Instagram page, saying, “Life will never be the same. I love you so much king.”