Ryan Whyte Maloney, ‘The Voice’ Season 6 Star, Dies at 44

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Ryan Whyte Maloney, who made it to the playoffs on The Voice Season 6, has died. He was 44.

According to the Clark County Coroner in Las Vegas, Nevada, Maloney died by suicide on Monday, January 27. The coroner listed his cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head, per People.

Maloney appeared on The Voice back in 2014, performing Journey’s “Lights” in the blind auditions and earning a four-chair turn from coaches Adam Levine, Shakira, Usher, and Blake Shelton. He chose to join Team Blake and moved on to the battle rounds, where he sang Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It” to defeat fellow contestant Cali Tucker.

He continued to succeed in the knockouts round, performing Rascal Flatts’ “Easy” and knocking out fellow contestant Kaleigh Glanton from the competition. Maloney moved on to the playoffs round, where he sang Shinedown’s “Second Chance,” though he was ultimately eliminated from the show.

Maloney was such a hit on The Voice that he returned to perform for the Season 6 finale at the request of other artists, including Morgan Wallen and Jake Worthington.

The singer marked his 44th birthday on January 16 when he reflected on his time on The Voice in a heartfelt Instagram post. In the post, he shared what it meant to perform Shinedown’s “Second Chance” on stage in front of millions of viewers, explaining how years earlier, he’d had a chance to sit down with lead vocalist Brent Smith.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ʀʏᴀɴ ᴡʜʏᴛᴇ ᴍᴀʟᴏɴᴇʏ (@ryanwhytemaloney)

“He imparted wisdom, emphasizing the responsibility of a rockstar, where the Show reigns supreme, highlighting the need to nurture one’s voice and prioritize rest. It felt like living a scene from the Rockstar movie. I held immense respect for him, admiring his vocal range that soared high, resonating with my own journey,” Maloney wrote.

He continued, “When the opportunity arose to showcase my talent on The Voice, I was in a dire state during filming. Struggling financially, resorting to meager scraps for sustenance from the hotel garbage and hallways, while those around me reveled carefreely with their family like they were on vacation, I stood there, trembling with fear, merely surviving.”

Maloney went on to say that “moments before taking the stage, not only had I lost my voice the day prior, but tears streamed down my face,” adding, “Thankfully, my parents were present to witness my performance. To the audience, I was just another act in the show, yet to me, that moment was a battle for my future, a testament to my dedication to my craft. Persistence is key – never falter, never surrender!”

Last year, Maloney helped open Shelton’s brand new venue, Ole Red, in Las Vegas, where he performed with his former coach on the opening day. He had an ongoing residency at the venue, performing as recently as Friday (January 24).

Following the news of Maloney’s passing, fans took to his Instagram comments to share their tributes, with one commenter writing, “Sending love and light..to Ryans family..friends..and many fans✨❤ May you Rest Peacefully.”

Another added, “I’m heartbroken. We saw you Friday. You never failed to entertain.”

“Ryan. I don’t even have words right now. Rest easy. Love you,” said another.

“I’m so sad. I saw you many times over the years on my vacations to Vegas. This Aussie girl will always remember the fun times at your gigs. May you find peace. Fly high, Ryan,” added one fan.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.