‘Deal or No Deal Island’: Storm Wilson Will ‘Absolutely Not’ Have Dickson Wong Visit After That Betrayal

Five million dollars. That’s how much the Deal or No Deal Island team added to their bank with Dickson Wong taking on the temple. Even more surprising, though, was who he decided to send home after his mega-good deal: Storm Wilson, who’d been cheering him on (and even gave him a memorable pep talk) the whole time.

In a shock move, Dickson went against his own word (having told Storm he was “good”) to take out the person who helped put him there. Storm helped convince Dr. Will that Dickson was the best option to put up in hopes of getting CK out, but that call came back to bite him in a big way. Not only did it mean he was ousted from the game, but he also had to walk away from his showmance with Maria-Grace almost as soon as it started.

So how did he feel about that jaw-dropping turnabout? And where does his romance with MG stand now? TV Insider caught up with Storm Wilson to find out.

First of all, how are you doing?

Storm Wilson: Pretty good, relatively speaking… no longer potentially gonna win millions and millions of dollars, but aside from that small little detail, doing pretty good.

About that, you told Boston Rob in the aftershow that there was some strategy to your showmance being developed, but did you end up catching real feelings along the way?

We had a couple of moments in time…. I’m not allowed to talk about things not aired.

But I will say that I might have gone to LA and visited her one or two times. She might be coming to visit me in Austin one or two times. You’ll have to see.

Since you guys have visited, do you feel like there’s a chance it could become serious? And if so, will you have your honeymoon [on the island]?

… If we are gonna have a honeymoon somewhere, it’s probably gonna be somewhere beachy.

Watching the episode, Dickson told you that you’re good when you guys talked about him going into the temple. Did you have any doubts in that moment that he was telling the truth?

No, and I didn’t have doubts for more than just that. I mean, me and Dickson had been generally friends throughout the show. He came up to me, we didn’t even see this really on the show, but he’d come up to me and was like, “Hey, we should be in alliance, da da da.” I was like, “Yeah, no problem, let’s do it.” And I meant it. The sandcastle challenge, he was screwed. He had a tiny little case, and I let him be my partner. I ended up keeping him safe there. He said that I was safe with CK around. He says he’s gonna go for her. I was excited. I mean, I was ecstatic for him during that temple, and yeah, then got switched up at the end, and I mean, nobody saw it coming.

Yeah, what was it like to watch yourself when this episode aired? You’re giving him a pep talk, you’re cheering for him more than anybody. What’s it like to watch that?

I mean, I didn’t have regrets. A couple of people have asked me, “Hey, if you could go back in time, would you take that away? Would you have Dickson lose?” And I wouldn’t… I mean, you guys heard his story. That was probably one of the craziest experiences of his entire life. And it’s unfortunate that that experience resulted in my downfall. But even that being said, I don’t think I could take it away. His face lit up like a Christmas tree when he opened that case. So did ours.

Well, did you really think that he would send CK home?

Yeah, and it’s so did the whole entire island and so did the production team. Afterward, they’re like, “What the hell happened, Storm? We had cameras zoomed in on CK, not you.” And I was like, “I don’t know. I don’t know what happened.” And to be honest, I don’t think that he even went into that temple that night thinking he was going to take me out. Maybe he did, and maybe this is just some sort of mastermind. I really haven’t talked to him specifically about that. But I think he had intentions to take CK out, and then he just played the craziest game of his life. He’s feeling good on top of the world, and he just did something crazy. He made a big move.

I was wondering if, because he admitted to being kind of like a fame follower with Parvati and David, maybe Dr. Will had secretly gotten in his ear about it.

So, at the time, me and Will were were kind of sleeping in the same dome, right? We were both in Blue Group. I’d started to kind of build a relationship with him. We were having a pretty good time with each other, and I worked with Will that episode. He was like, “Look, I just don’t want CK to be here. I want her gone.” And I was like, “Okay, well, we could probably put Dickson up ’cause that won’t start issues with the family. If we can convince Dickson to go up and then tell him that CK is trying to gun for him, then we could probably get CK out and not put her up so you can keep your word with her and everybody wins.” Now, I wasn’t exactly against Dickson staying and playing longer, but if it meant that my alliance is gonna be in a better spot, then, I mean, I was gonna do it.

Are you willing to accept him coming to visit you like he said he would after that?

Absolutely not! At the very end, maybe if some time had gone by, he reached out to me after the show and was like, “Hi, it’s just a game, whatever.” But immediately?! Immediately after saying, “Hey, I came here to play a big game, make big moves. Storm, hit the road,” to come up to me to have the audacity to be like, “Hey, don’t even worry about it. I’m gonna come visit you. We’re gonna have a good time back there on the mainland.” Crazy to me, absolutely mind-boggling to me where he got that from. But all that to be said, I don’t hate Dickson, right? It’s a game. I’m not jumping up and down to buy a plane ticket to come in and visit me, but I don’t have any true issues with him, regardless. Still a pretty crazy statement.

When you left, who were you rooting for and who did you think was in the best position to win?

Obviously, I was rooting a little bit for MG. I had a personal soft spot for her, although I didn’t see MG as a huge threat in the game. I didn’t necessarily think she’d have a chance, but I had other people that thought were gonna win more that I cared about and I had invested interest in. And they didn’t show it but right as I was hugging Lete goodbye, I whispered in her ear, and I said, “You can win this entire thing. Please go win this entire thing.” Because she’s true, she’s honest, right? She has all of our backs. She was incredibly loyal and I think she had just not even the physical, but the grit and determination to take it to the very end. So I told her that right before I left and hopefully it pans out.

