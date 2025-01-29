‘Wheel of Fortune’: Are The Vacation Prizes Getting Worse?

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune viewers are sounding off about the selection of vacations on offer this season, which has included a surprising number of domestic locations, including Atlantic City, Miami, San Antonio, New York, and, most recently, Williamsburg, Virginia.

On Tuesday night’s (January 28) game, Jacque Franklin, a grandma of eight grandkids from Raytown, Missouri, solved a puzzle in the Express Round and won herself a trip to Colonial Williamsburg Resorts in Virginia, valued at $8,570. The promo for the trip highlighted activities such as golfing, roller-coaster riding, and zip-lining.

Following the episode, fans took to the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum, where one viewer wrote, “That lady is not playing golf or going on a roller coaster. Why have their trips been so lame this season? I don’t recall such awful destinations on previous seasons. Hawaii and Alaska were the only domestic locations on previous seasons.”

“I caught the tail end when Ryan [Seacrest] was saying Busch Gardens, and I asked the family “oh she’s going to Tampa? When they said, no Virginia, I was so confused,” wrote another. “One, didn’t know they had Busch Gardens there and two, Virginia? I’m not saying Tampa is all that but it would be a better trip then there.”

Another wrote, “Did the show lose funding? No offense to people that live there, but if I won a trip to Williamsburg, Virginia, I’d ask for the money instead!”

“She’s an African American woman sent to a vacation spot that is a recreation of life during slave days. I could not believe it,” said one commenter, with another adding, “It literally started with “go back in time to colonial Williamsburg” and my face went 😳. I don’t think she wants to do that….”

“At least it’s not Atlantic City,” quipped another.

“I was going to say they should have more money not having to pay Pat’s salary but the dollar value of the trips hasn’t really changed. It’s just worse destinations,” said one fan. “Maybe the international travel itself has become more expensive and now the $8000-$11000 isn’t enough anymore.”

However, others defended the choice, with one fan writing, “I’d love a trip there, a day at Busch Gardens would be a fun time.”

“Actually, we went there on our honeymoon,” added another.

“Williamsburg is great. An easy trip for a history nerd. I’d go on that one,” another wrote.

Another added, “I’d go back in a heartbeat. It’s the place I lived the longest. I was forced to move away, but I loved it there.”

What do you think about the vacations on offer this season? Would you have enjoyed the trip to Williamsburg? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.